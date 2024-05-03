Ky Burgoyne makes SANFL debut, Finlayson dominant in return

Father-son prospect Ky Burgoyne made his senior SANFL debut for Port Adelaide on Thursday night.

Burgoyne – the son of AFL champion Shaun Burgoyne – played his first senior game for the Magpies after an agreement between Port, his junior club West Adelaide and the SANFL.

He finished the game with five disposals and four tackles as his team lost to Adelaide 16.7 (103) to 8.14 (62) at Adelaide Oval.

The 17-year-old is eligible to be taken by either Port Adelaide or Hawthorn under the father-son rule in this year's AFL Draft, and he is also a part of the Power's Next Generation Academy.

Burgoyne's father Shaun is one of the most decorated Indigenous players in the history of the game having played 407 matches in total, including four premierships – one with Port Adelaide and three with the Hawks.

He was also an All-Australian in 2006.

Ky has particularly strong family connections with the Power as the cousin of current player Jase Burgoyne, a nephew of 2004 premiership player Peter Burgoyne and former AFLW captain Erin Phillips, while both of his grandfathers also played for the club.

Ky Burgoyne is eligible to be taken by both Port Adelaide and Hawthorn under the father-son rule. (Image: Hawthorn FC)

The Henley High School student has been in strong form at U18 level, averaging just under 20 disposals and five tackles per game for West Adelaide.

He has also spent time during the school holidays training with Port Adelaide's AFL team.

Burgoyne is able to play for the Magpies for four games under a special ruling that permits father-son and Next Generation Academy players to play for Port Adelaide in the SANFL.

The Power have four father-son prospects ahead of this year's AFL Draft, with Ky's cousin Rome Burgoyne – the son of Peter – also in consideration for the club.

Louie Montgomery, the son of 2004 premiership player Brett, and Oliver Francou, the son of ex-Power star Josh, are two other names eligible for Port.

In the same game, Jeremy Finlayson put a strong case forward for a senior recall after a dominant performance in the Magpies' loss.

He finished with 24 disposals, kicked four goals and laid six tackles to be Port's best performer.

Finlayson was controversially left out of the Power's team for last night's showdown despite being available after serving a three-game suspension for using a homophobic slur towards an Essendon player in Round 4.