Young PNG star set to make AFL debut for Brisbane Lions

The numbers of AFL players of Papua New Guinean descent is gradually catching up to the list of NRL players from the same homeland, after Bruce Reville missed a call from coach Chris Fagan about debuting for Brisbane Lions.

Fagan only later caught up with a shocked Reville inside the club changerooms on Thursday afternoon where he told the popular talent of his AFL selection in front of rapturous applause, pats on the head and back, and lastly hollering from teammates before the official side would be announced 24 hours later for his Sunday night appearance.

"That's as good as welcome as I have ever heard," Fagan said before continuing, "but I think everybody here knows your story."

The 23-year-old Reville is set to be the third Papuan to play for the club and is one of seven players to make an AFL list compared to the dozen to join an NRL club.

Via the passage of Mal Michael and Cam Ellis-Yolmen, who also has Kokatha heritage through an Aboriginal mother, Brisbane has the most Papuan players out of any AFL club.

The Lions Academy graduate was born in Port Moresby before relocating to Cairns at the age of seven, and soon after to Burrum Heads playing for the local under-9s Joeys club where Reville was ultimately lured towards Brisbane from Maryborough Bears.

He joined Brisbane's VFL ranks in 2021 after a strong set of performances for QAFL club Sherwood dating back to 2016.

The Brisbane Lions' brains trust drafted Reville onto the senior list at the end of the 2023 season as a Category B rookie on an one-year deal.

One of the club's most consistent players this year is averaging 21.8 possessions, 6.0 marks, 3.8 tackles and 3.6 clearances per game across his five VFL matches.

The journeyman, who first nominated for the AFL draft all the way back to 2019, was in disbelief when told he would finally be making his debut in front of a Gabba home crowd against Gold Coast in the 26th QClash.

"When Fages (Chris Fagan) told me I was playing, I couldn't get any words out for a little bit," Reville told the club's website.

"I was pumped up and just over the moon about it.

"I guess I feel kind of relieved in one way to have finally made it – it's quite emotional really.

"A lot has happened for me to get to this point, from working a number of jobs and making a lot of sacrifices from me and my partner to try and pursue an AFL career."

The mature-age recruit appreciates his debut more than most drafted the more conventional way straight out of elite programs and top state leagues.

Trying to make ends meet financially from shifts cutting meat at an abattoir to getting behind a forklift at Bunnings, and delivering packages at Christmas for extra cash has been rewarded.

"There were a lot of days where you have a lot of time to sit there and think, and the last thing I wanted to be doing was cutting meat or driving around a forklift," Reville admitted.

"I think that's why I worked so hard to get to this position because I knew it's not what I wanted to be doing in life.

"I also did a bit of diesel mechanic work, which I wanted to follow as a career, but I'll put that aside to concentrate on footy."

The full-time contract as a listed Lions player has allowed Reville to concentrate on just the game and to be the standout midfielder he has been this year against quality VFL rivals.

Reville wants to continue developing his game and to repay the faith shown in him.

"I am not putting expectations on myself," he said.

"I will go out playing my role, bringing my strengths to the team and keep doing what has been working for me.

"There's a lot of quality players around me, so I just want to be a sponge and to take everything in I can from them and keep learning and getting better."

One quality that makes Reville so appealing to Fagan and the Lions match committee is his ability to play multiple positions.

Reville's strengths the club has already identified is being a silky mover with the ball that is accompanied with a penetrating kick, who can be thrown forward to fire away at goals but who is capable of pinpointing targets down in defence.

Brisbane Lions football general manager Danny Daly best summed up about Reville thoroughly earning his spot in the AFL side.

"The journey of Bruce Reville is one of those great football stories that any aspiring AFL player or anyone chasing their dream should look at," Daly said.

"Bruce spent the best part of seven years in our Brisbane Lions Academy and playing at VFL level where he just kept persisting and wanting to get better.

"It was such a great feeling when we offered him a spot on our AFL list last year, and now to tell him he will make his debut is just really special for him and his family.

"He has done all of the hard work to earn this opportunity and everyone at the club can't wait to watch him debut on Sunday night."

Reville is set to be the first Lions player to wear No.38 at senior level since Leon Harris last did for Fitzroy in 1989 - and the first for the Brisbane club since the 1997 merger.