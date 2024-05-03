Indigenous social enterprise Magpie Goose announced as a nominee in Marie Claire’s Sustainability Awards

To honour and celebrate the organisations and companies striving to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly tomorrow, this year popular fashion magazine Marie Claire has joined forces with Swedish multinational car manufacturer Volvo to shine a light on the industry's top-performing sustainability frontrunners.

Marie Claire announced that First Nations fashion brand and social enterprise Magpie Goose has been nominated in the award's fashion category for their ongoing efforts and process that support a sustainable shift.

Magpie Goose successfully combines purpose and profit. With all Magpie Goose's garments created by Indigenous artists, prints are hand-screen-printed on 100 per cent natural linen or cotton and ethically made in Australia. Magpie Goose continues to further innovate, by utilising some offcuts for the brands accessories range and donating others to social enterprise, Second Stitch.

Founded by Amanda Hayman, a Wakka Wakka/Kalkadoon woman, and her partner, Troy Casey a Kamilaroi man, the pair said they are thrilled to be nominated in the awards fashion category with Hayman discussing with Style Up just how much sustainability drives their business and its growth.

"Magpie Goose is a social enterprise fashion label that has been around since 2016. We're honored by the nomination in Marie Claire's sustainability awards and grateful for the acknowledgment of our efforts as a slow fashion brand," she said.

"Sustainability lies at the core of our business ethos, and being recognized in these awards underscores our commitment to responsible practices. It's a testament to our ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on both the environment and society through our approach to fashion."

Australian Marie Claire editor, Georgie Abay, is also eager to showcase the brands and visionaries creating a better future for our people and planet.

"To kick-off our awards we have selected 28 nominees across seven categories. These nominees are the visionaries, pioneers and trailblazers who strive for the greater good for both our people and our planet, pushing the boundaries and proving that impact and business can indeed go hand in hand," she said.

"Our expert panel of judges will be selecting the final category winners along with an inaugural Hall of Fame winner which will be announced in our upcoming June issue of Marie Claire."

Behind the scenes at Magpie Goose's new flagship store. (Image: Magpie Goose)

Hayman told National Indigenous Times that the nomination validates the dedication and care Magpie Goose pours into crafting conscious fashion, and reaffirms to consumers that sustainable practices are always at the forefront of Magpie Goose.

"Being featured in these awards marks a significant milestone for Magpie Goose. It's our inaugural appearance, and we're truly humbled by the recognition. Many awards in this realm are self-nominated, so to be acknowledged by the industry feels incredibly rewarding," she said.

"It validates the dedication and care we pour into crafting conscious fashion, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable practices. Being seen and recognised in this way inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and making a positive impact in the fashion industry."

(Image: Magpie Goose)

When it comes to creating garments and working with First Nations artists, Hayman says the organisation values ongoing partnerships with artists as much as the quality and longevity of the garments created.

"Magpie Goose stands out for showcasing Aboriginal artwork, which we hand screen-print using water-based inks on natural fibre textiles. Our commitment to quality and longevity is reflected in our ethically made garments, crafted right here in Australia. We prioritise sustainability by using compostable mailers and maintaining a plastic-free label. Looking ahead, we're dedicated to furthering our impact by pursuing certification as a B-Corp within the next year, aligning our business practices with the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility," she said.

"Our recent collaborations have been with communities that we have existing relationships with. At Magpie Goose, we engage in long-term partnerships with these communities, typically working with around 12 artists over a span of two years.

"The first year is dedicated to co-creating the collection together, while the second year involves releasing the collection to the public. We aim to keep our offerings fresh and exciting by introducing a new print every 4-6 weeks, ensuring ongoing engagement and opportunities for both artists and our supporters."

(Image: Magpie Goose)

Magpie Goose plans this year to participate in the Country to Couture runway for the first time, another milestone for the rising enterprise, among other exciting developments on the horizon.

"We opened a flagship store in Brisbane last September and are looking forward to being on the Culture to Couture runway for the first time in August 2024," she said.

"We're thrilled about our T-shirt collaboration with an Indigenous-led not-for-profit dedicated to 'caring for Country'. They're actively sharing traditional knowledge to revive old practices of land maintenance and stewardship, and we're delighted to amplify their message through our platform," she said.

"Our community of supporters at Magpie Goose are eager to learn and engage with these important initiatives, and we're grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this meaningful cause."

Marie Claire's sustainability awards will be judged by Andie Halas, Clare Press, Lottie Dalziel, and Georgie Abay with winners announced in Marie Claire's June issue on sale May 16th.

For more fashion, beauty and lifestyle news subscribe for free to the Style Up newsletter.