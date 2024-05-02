Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Refuge for Aboriginal women and children opens in Western Sydney

Callan Morse -
Stephanie Trewlynn, Kathleen Edwards, Charmaine Elliott, Aunty Bev Donovan, Terrieanne Hughes, Minister Jodie Harrison, Alisha Alderton and Renee Ryan pictured at Wednesday's opening. (Image: supplied)

A new refuge for Aboriginal women and children fleeing violence has opened in Western Sydney.

The safe space, Wirrawee Gunya Dharruk, will offer culturally sensitive support to Aboriginal victim-survivors and is staffed by skilled Aboriginal women.

Providing accommodation and outreach for 290 Aboriginal women and their children each year, the refuge, an initiative of the NSW government, aims to reduce the rate of family and domestic violence experienced by Aboriginal women and children.

New South Wales Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Jodie Harrison, said Wirrawee Gunya Dharruk will support victims of domestic, family and sexual violence by providing a culturally-sensitive space to heal

"Family violence wreaks devastation throughout the community and we know that Aboriginal women and children are over-represented as victim-survivors," Ms Harrison said.

"The impact of family violence can lead to destructive social, cultural, spiritual, physical and financial consequences for women and children.

Aboriginal Community Elder Aunty Bev Donovan (left) opened the centre alongside Minister Harrison. (Image: supplied)

"Services such as Wirrawee Gunya Dharruk recognise and build the mother's protective actions in keeping herself and her children safe from perpetrators of domestic, family and sexual violence and empower them to heal from the trauma."

Set to be delivered by DV West, the New South Wales government is investing $1.8 million over three years in the service, which in addition to accommodate and outreach will offer services including counselling, legal assistance, safety planning and support for Aboriginal women and children to achieve their goals.

DV West Aboriginal Services & Development manager Terrieanne Hughes said Wirrawee Gunya Dharruk offers a secure environment and support to connect to culture and community.

"When a woman makes the decision to leave domestic and/or family violence, she needs a safe place to start rebuilding her and her children's lives," Ms Hughes said.

"Wirrawee Gunya Dharruk is staffed by experienced Aboriginal women who will provide culturally safe, sensitive and appropriate services to Aboriginal women and their children to begin their healing journey free from violence."

Wirrawee Gunya Dharruk commences taking referrals this month.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."