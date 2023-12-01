Lions name injured key forward Dakota Davidson for Grand Final

Brisbane are keeping the faith in injured forward Dakota Davidson, naming the 24-year-old in their side for Sunday's AFLW Grand Final just five days after she was struck down during their nail biting preliminary final win over Geelong.

The Lions face an inspired North Melbourne outfit in their maiden grand final appearance at IKON Park.

Davidson spent the entire last quarter of Saturday's game on the bench, appearing distraught as her side edged past the Cats.

She had kicked two goals for the match to that point.

On Monday, scans cleared her of serious injury to the left knee with hopes of her inclusion in the decider still tentatively alive.

The All Australian reportedly trained well in heavy strapping on Thursday under after running for the first time 24 hours earlier.

Davidson's been a key piece of the Lions' scoring in 2023 kicking 25 per cent of their total goals through the season.

The tall-target also ranked among the competition's best for marking.

Davidson left the ground after injuring her knee in an awkward fall on Saturday night. (Image: Dave Hunt/AAP)

Brisbane have Davidson at half forward in their announced line up.

Fellow All Australian Ally Anderson is also gearing up for another grand final after a relatively modest return, by her standards, through the finals.

The season 7 AFLW best-and-fairest will look to reproduce her earlier season form this weekend after collected 16 and 17 touches against the Crowd and Cats respectively.

Anderson had 16 disposals in last season's grand final loss to Melbourne - the second best return for her side.

Courtney Hodder will also run around in the Lions' front fifty after taking out mark of the year and AFLPA's most courageous player through the week.

For North, Mia King is coming off a solid finals campaign averaging 18 touches in her side's stacked midfield.

The 22-year-old averaged 20 touches, nine tackles and five clearances after consecutive years as a key cog in the Kangaroos make up.

North Melbourne host Brisbane at IKON Park on Sunday, December 3.