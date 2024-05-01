VALS means testing changes mean increased legal support access for Aboriginal people in Victoria

The Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service has begun a staged approach to changing its eligibility requirements to make their services easier to access for Indigenous people in the state.

VALS' Means Testing will be expanded from Wednesday, with the Indigenous legal service noting people's experiences of racism was not limited by their pay packet, stating: "All Aboriginal people should be able to access culturally safe legal assistance regardless of their income."

The Means Test is used in the Community Legal sector to determine if a person can receive free legal assistance, based on their income.

The threshold hasn't changed since 2018 - despite a significant increase in the cost of living nationwide - and VALS argue the current Means Test no longer reflects the income level that paying for legal assistance wouldn't result in undue stress on a person's financial situation.

To ensure they can offer more legal assistance to a wide section of the community, VALS said they'll gradually increase their Means Test requirements in line with their limited resources.

VALS chief executive Nerita Waight said being able to determine their service delivery was a "huge achievement" for the organisation.

"We are proud that our decision to increase our Means Test threshold means we will be able to provide legal assistance to Aboriginal people who would be otherwise unable to access high-quality and culturally safe legal representation," she said.

The Means Test threshold will continue to increase by a set amount for the next three years. As of Wednesday, it has increased from a gross household income of $52,000 or less per annum to a gross household income of $65,000 or less per annum.

On January 1st next year, this will increase to a gross household income of $75,000 or less per annum, rising to $85,000 or less per annum at the start of 2026.

At the beginning of 2027, the VALS Means Test will reflect the top rate of the base tier of the Medicare levy surcharge.

"This means that our Means Test threshold will reflect any increases of the Medicare levy surcharge after that date," the organisation said in a statement.

VALS said while the Means Test would still be capped at a particular income level for the "foreseeable future," it was their hope they would one day be able to remove the Test altogether.

"Achieving this goal is dependent on governments heading our calls for adequate and equitable funding for Aboriginal services that genuinely reflects the legal needs of Aboriginal Communities."

Ms Waight said inequality in accessing justice was exacerbated for Indigenous people earning over the threshold.

"Experiences of racism don't only exist in certain income brackets," she said.

"Regardless of income, Aboriginal people are over-policed and targeted by unfair and racist government policies.

"Just because a person has an income that is higher than the remarkably low standard Means Test threshold, doesn't mean they shouldn't be able to access high-quality and culturally safe legal assistance."