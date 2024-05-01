GALI Swimwear joins forces with Australian menswear brand, TEAMM8

Hailed as the fresh new collaboration that celebrates Australia's First Nations culture through wearable art, Gali Swimwear's collection with Australian menswear brand TEAMM8 is making headlines.

With prints created by Worimi-Biripi artist Jake Simon, the Gali Swimmwear X TEAMM8 collection features a variety of vibrant underwear briefs, with Simon utilising each brief design to tell a different story, the artwork pattern displayed on the briefs are as in-depth and detailed as the stories themselves.

"My artworks for this collection are deeply rooted in the elements of the land, sea, and skies, essential components for flourishing in life. With a strong spotlight on saltwater / freshwater elements," he said.

To further assist in the continuation of such stories, Simon was paid royalties for his designs and $1 from every purchase will also be donated to Indigenous community charities as nominated by Simon.

Simon, a proud Worimi - Biripi artist who has lived and worked on Gadigal Country (Sydney) for almost eight years, confirms that since ditching his corporate job to focus full-time on his art, there has been no looking back. His art is a modern translation on a traditional art form that transforms cultural storytelling into a contemporary conceptual message.

"I process my creative talent tapping into my own cultural journeys and childhood memories of family, stories and country. Bringing colour and queerness into a stark world," he said.

Simon's medium is digital art which lends itself perfectly to the works he has created for the brands and labels he has worked with. But this young man is beyond labels, and his work can be summed up immaculately in his own words.

"It's queer, it's Indigenous, it's art," he said.

Models wearing the new Gali X TEAMM8 collection. (Image: Brandon Matthew)

(Image: Brandon Matthew)

Gali Swimwear founder David Leslie also shared his excitement to have been able to collaborate with a successful Australian brand as well as an extremely talented Indigenous artist.

"Collaborating with TEAMM8 has been an incredible experience. This partnership has not only served as a mini-mentorship for me personally but also provided a fantastic opportunity for Jake," he said.

Having been working with Indigenous artists to ethically create wearable art that tells a story since the brands inception, GALI has and continues to be celebrated for these unique collaborations that profile and showcase Indigenous artists from around Australia.

(Image: Brandon Matthew)

(Image: Brandon Matthew)

Underwear, swimwear and activewear brand TEAMM8 said it has wanted to respectfully showcase First Nations heritage and culture for some time, and when this opportunity to collaborate with GALI arose, TEAMM8 saw it as a match made in heaven.

