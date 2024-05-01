Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

GALI Swimwear joins forces with Australian menswear brand, TEAMM8

Phoebe Blogg -
First Nations artist Jake Simon with models wearing the new Gali X TEAMM8 collection. (Image: Brandon Matthew)

Hailed as the fresh new collaboration that celebrates Australia's First Nations culture through wearable art, Gali Swimwear's collection with Australian menswear brand TEAMM8 is making headlines.

With prints created by Worimi-Biripi artist Jake Simon, the Gali Swimmwear X TEAMM8 collection features a variety of vibrant underwear briefs, with Simon utilising each brief design to tell a different story, the artwork pattern displayed on the briefs are as in-depth and detailed as the stories themselves.

"My artworks for this collection are deeply rooted in the elements of the land, sea, and skies, essential components for flourishing in life. With a strong spotlight on saltwater / freshwater elements," he said.

To further assist in the continuation of such stories, Simon was paid royalties for his designs and $1 from every purchase will also be donated to Indigenous community charities as nominated by Simon.

Simon, a proud Worimi - Biripi artist who has lived and worked on Gadigal Country (Sydney) for almost eight years, confirms that since ditching his corporate job to focus full-time on his art, there has been no looking back. His art is a modern translation on a traditional art form that transforms cultural storytelling into a contemporary conceptual message.

"I process my creative talent tapping into my own cultural journeys and childhood memories of family, stories and country. Bringing colour and queerness into a stark world," he said.

Simon's medium is digital art which lends itself perfectly to the works he has created for the brands and labels he has worked with. But this young man is beyond labels, and his work can be summed up immaculately in his own words.

"It's queer, it's Indigenous, it's art," he said.

Models wearing the new Gali X TEAMM8 collection. (Image: Brandon Matthew)

(Image: Brandon Matthew)

Gali Swimwear founder David Leslie also shared his excitement to have been able to collaborate with a successful Australian brand as well as an extremely talented Indigenous artist.

"Collaborating with TEAMM8 has been an incredible experience. This partnership has not only served as a mini-mentorship for me personally but also provided a fantastic opportunity for Jake," he said.

Having been working with Indigenous artists to ethically create wearable art that tells a story since the brands inception, GALI has and continues to be celebrated for these unique collaborations that profile and showcase Indigenous artists from around Australia.

(Image: Brandon Matthew)

(Image: Brandon Matthew)

Underwear, swimwear and activewear brand TEAMM8 said it has wanted to respectfully showcase First Nations heritage and culture for some time, and when this opportunity to collaborate with GALI arose, TEAMM8 saw it as a match made in heaven.

For more fashion, beauty and lifestyle news subscribe for free to the Style Up newsletter.

   Related   

Culture
Indigenous Australian delegation to journey to Hawaiʻi for FestPAC 2024
With all eyes currently on Eurovision, the world will turn to the Pacific in Jun...
Maria Marouchtchak 9 May 2024
Fashion
Aboriginal Elder Aunty Sandra King launches Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering and Fashion Parade event
Launching in June for the first time, the Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering ev...
Phoebe Blogg 7 May 2024
Fashion
First Nations designers set to showcase at Australian Fashion Week for David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects runway
Returning in 2024 for its fourth year, the Indigenous Fashion Projects runway ha...
Phoebe Blogg 1 May 2024
Fashion

   Phoebe Blogg   

Culture
Sydney Film Festival introduces the largest cash prize in the world for First Nations filmmaking
Returning for its 71st year, the Sydney Film Festival has launched the inaugural...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Culture
Western Australia’s largest annual Aboriginal art exhibition and market returns to Fremantle Arts Centre
Returning to Fremantle Art Centre this week, Western Australia’s largest annual...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Culture
Ayers Rock Resort launches new Indigenous-inspired high tea experience
Ayers Rock Resort has announced that it will also be launching its very first Au...
Phoebe Blogg 10 May 2024
Fashion
Aboriginal Elder Aunty Sandra King launches Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering and Fashion Parade event
Launching in June for the first time, the Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering ev...
Phoebe Blogg 7 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."