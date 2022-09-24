National Indigenous Times

Design
Indigenous artists use stars to navigate digital design
Indigenous artists from three different cultures have come together to design a...
Eelemarni Close-Brown 17 Jul 2023
Australian property developers are seeking insights from Indigenous voices as pa...
Nina Hendy 15 Feb 2023
Inspired by late Aboriginal actress Ningali Lawford, local artists and fashion d...
Emma Ruben 8 Dec 2022
First Nations Fashion and Design have banded together with The Iconic to establi...
Emma Ruben 7 Dec 2022
Country Road has announced Australia's first ever fashion industry climate fund...
Emma Ruben 4 Nov 2022
The Gunbalanya prints which inspired a collection on the Melbourne Fashion Week stage
Melbourne Fashion Week returned with a bang in 2022, with many First Nations des...
Emma Ruben Nov 2, 2022
New Aboriginal-owned men's swimwear label traces lifeguard's love for water and culture
While there are now a plethora of female Indigenous fashion designers and brands...
Emma Ruben Oct 27, 2022
Plains Cree model River Thomas on his start in fashion and being featured in Vogue
After being discovered at a ceremony seven years ago in Regina, Canada, model Ri...
Emma Ruben Oct 26, 2022
French and Italian fashion are globally recognised. A new trademark could now do the same for Australia
The Australian Fashion Council has launched a world-first Australian Fashion tra...
Emma Ruben Oct 19, 2022
Ten emerging First Nations creatives recognised by Instagram and Screen Australia
Ten of the top emerging First Nations creatives on social media have been select...
Emma Ruben Oct 18, 2022
How Indigenous designers are reshaping the built environment and big cities
Country is playing an increasingly important role in the traditionally western r...
Joseph Guenzler Oct 14, 2022
IN PICTURES: Mob in Fashion glows up Melbourne Fringe runway
Mob in Fashion on Thursday night unofficially opened up a week of Indigenous fas...
Tamati Smith Oct 8, 2022
From promoting fast fashion to starting her own brand, Alinta Tatana eyes Miami Swim Week
Having worked in fast fashion in the past, Bundjalung and Maori woman Alinta Tat...
Emma Ruben Sep 24, 2022
