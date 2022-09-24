National Indigenous Times

Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
News
Indigenous artists use stars to navigate digital design
Indigenous artists from three different cultures have come together to design a...
Eelemarni Close-Brown 17 Jul 2023
News
Why property developers are starting to embrace Designing with Country
Australian property developers are seeking insights from Indigenous voices as pa...
Nina Hendy 15 Feb 2023
Fashion
Fashion project in Fitzroy Crossing inspired by one of the region's brightest stars
Inspired by late Aboriginal actress Ningali Lawford, local artists and fashion d...
Emma Ruben 8 Dec 2022
Fashion
First Nations Fashion and Design team up with The Iconic to launch program for emerging Indigenous designers
First Nations Fashion and Design have banded together with The Iconic to establi...
Emma Ruben 7 Dec 2022
Arts
Country Road announces $1.5 million climate fund with First Nations involvement
Country Road has announced Australia's first ever fashion industry climate fund...
Emma Ruben 4 Nov 2022
The Gunbalanya prints which inspired a collection on the Melbourne Fashion Week stage

Melbourne Fashion Week returned with a bang in 2022, with many First Nations des...

Emma Ruben Nov 2, 2022
New Aboriginal-owned men's swimwear label traces lifeguard's love for water and culture

While there are now a plethora of female Indigenous fashion designers and brands...

Emma Ruben Oct 27, 2022
Plains Cree model River Thomas on his start in fashion and being featured in Vogue

After being discovered at a ceremony seven years ago in Regina, Canada, model Ri...

Emma Ruben Oct 26, 2022
French and Italian fashion are globally recognised. A new trademark could now do the same for Australia

The Australian Fashion Council has launched a world-first Australian Fashion tra...

Emma Ruben Oct 19, 2022
Ten emerging First Nations creatives recognised by Instagram and Screen Australia

Ten of the top emerging First Nations creatives on social media have been select...

Emma Ruben Oct 18, 2022
How Indigenous designers are reshaping the built environment and big cities

Country is playing an increasingly important role in the traditionally western r...

Joseph Guenzler Oct 14, 2022
IN PICTURES: Mob in Fashion glows up Melbourne Fringe runway

Mob in Fashion on Thursday night unofficially opened up a week of Indigenous fas...

Tamati Smith Oct 8, 2022
From promoting fast fashion to starting her own brand, Alinta Tatana eyes Miami Swim Week

Having worked in fast fashion in the past, Bundjalung and Maori woman Alinta Tat...

Emma Ruben Sep 24, 2022
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."