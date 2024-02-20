National Indigenous Times

Books
Broome-based publisher Magabala Books wins major gong at Australian Book Industry Awards
A Western Australian First Nations publishing company has picked up a top gong a...
Brendan Foster 10 May 2024
It wouldn't do Australians any harm to give their brains a workout by reading bi...
Liz Hobday 3 May 2024
Proud Dunghutti woman and author Ashlee Donohue was subjected to relentless viol...
Brendan Foster 1 May 2024
It is estimated that 150,000 adoptions took place between 1950 and 1975 in Austr...
Dianne Bortoletto 30 Apr 2024
In his first book, rapper Ziggy Ramo argues the dehumanisation of the first Aust...
Liz Hobday 28 Apr 2024
New children's book to examine tale of the Torres Strait Islander Flag
A new children's picture book examining the story of the Torres Strait Flag is t...
Dechlan Brennan Apr 26, 2024
Global kudos for team inspiring Indigenous literacy
A First Nations organisation that encourages Indigenous children to read and wri...
Rudi Maxwell Apr 10, 2024
'Dirt Poor Islanders': Winnie Dunn's debut novel explores identity in contemporary Australia
Tongan-Australian author Winnie Dunn, hailing from the villages of Malapo, Kolom...
Joseph Guenzler Mar 29, 2024
Some People Want To Shoot Me: new book tells gripping tale of tension in Western Australia's far north
Wayne Bergmann has traversed two very different worlds and cultures more than mo...
David Prestipino Mar 26, 2024
Andy Griffiths makes a splash at Indigenous Literacy Foundation’s 2024 Great Book Swap launch
Renowned children’s author Andy Griffiths made a splash at the Indigenous Litera...
Callan Morse Mar 14, 2024
First Nations language, stories preserved through Fitzroy Crossing Indigenous literacy project
Local Indigenous women from the Fitzroy Crossing area have written and illustrat...
Callan Morse Mar 7, 2024
DOBBY, Emma Donovan amongst new Indigenous Literacy Foundation ambassadors
National charity the Indigenous Literacy Foundation has announced musician DOBBY...
Callan Morse Mar 1, 2024
Children's book “Kaal Tackles Eczema” aims to help families manage skin condition
Eczema affects a significant number of Aboriginal children residing in urban reg...
Rhiannon Clarke Feb 20, 2024
