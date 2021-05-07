National Indigenous Times

Beauty
Traditional Owners, L’Oréal Groupe partner in Western Australian biodiversity restoration project
As part of a three-year commitment to the Rejuvenation trees: Healing Country To...
Phoebe Blogg 19 Dec 2023
As part of MECCA's ongoing support of women in the arts, the beauty retailer has...
Phoebe Blogg 8 Nov 2023
Despite the likes of Rihanna and Beyonce at the forefront of black-owned beauty...
Phoebe Blogg 14 Sep 2023
The artistic frenzy behind runway glam where chaos is spread in all the right pl...
Shahna Smith 9 Aug 2023
Situated north of Sydney on New South Wales' Central Coast, Bells Day Spa is whe...
Phoebe Blogg 28 Jul 2023
SA beauty brand SIUNO builds Indigenous partnership
Shocked at how little is spoken about Indigenous peoples use of plant medicine b...
Shahna Smith Jul 10, 2023
Will native ingredients take the pharmaceutical, beauty and nutraceutical industries by storm?
Only in the past decade have we witnessed unprecedented research and manufacturi...
Lisa Carroll Jun 13, 2023
Emerging hairdresser Kaylee Woodley France-bound for international hairdressing showcase
An emerging hairdresser hailing from Geraldton is off to France to represent Aus...
Rhiannon Clarke Apr 21, 2023
Amplified Beauty Australia is on everyone's lips
One of Australia’s few Indigenous-owned cosmetic brands has officially launched...
Shannon McGuire Apr 6, 2023
A Thing of Beauty
You may have seen her gracing the social pages with Adelaide’s elite, but Shahna...
Shannon McGuire Jan 13, 2023
Sweet glow of success
Felicity Robinson is changing the beauty game. Stepping away from the standard g...
Rachael Knowles May 7, 2021
