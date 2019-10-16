SPONSORED: Coles in Broome has helped the community celebrate Broome’s historical connection to pearling at the Jetty to Jetty event last month as part of the annual Shinju Matsuri Festival — Japanese for “Festival of the Pearl.”

Featuring art projections and storytelling by Elders from Yawuru and other neighbouring language groups, and community members, the Jetty to Jetty event is a chance for the community to hear stories of Old Broome and its pearling heritage.

The event also showcased produce from Yawuru country — Walaja raw bush honey and homemade damper. Coles, together with the support of Chef Annalisa from the ‘Runway Bar & Restaurant,’ supplied freshly cooked kangaroo stew and refreshments.

The celebrations began at the Coles Broome store earlier in the day with cooking demonstrations from MasterChef’s Michael Wheldon, a kids colouring and treasure chest competition, and a ‘spin and win’ game with a selection of great prizes.

Locals also enjoyed a community BBQ, games and face painting for the kids, and kangaroo stew cooked on Male Oval by representatives from Nyamba Buru Yawuru with all proceeds donated to the Mabu Yawuru Ngan-ga, Yawuru Language Centre.

Coles Indigenous Engagement Advisor Martin Taylor said he is pleased to support an event that’s such a vibrant part of the Broome community.

“Coles was pleased to support the Jetty to Jetty event and the broader Yawuru community. Participating in culturally significant community activities is an important focus of the Coles Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander plan,” he said.

“The Shinju Matsuri festival is a chance to celebrate our diverse cultural heritage and is an opportunity to honour the rich history of Broome — an area that has brought together Aboriginal, Japanese, Chinese, Malay, Filipino and Europeans cultures since the 1800s.”

Nyamba Buru Yawuru Cultural Coordinator, Di Appleby said, “We appreciate this commitment from Coles for Yawuru’s annual Jetty to Jetty Shinju Matsuri event.”

“The funds raised have directly benefitted our important Yawuru revitalisation Language program. Coles has been involved in other activities around town and throughout the festival, and that really shows their support for the Yawuru and broader Broome community. We welcome and are encouraged by their corporate responsibility to mabu liyan.”

Coles is committed to continuously building connections with the Aboriginal community in Broome and across Australia and driving improved employment outcomes. Coles is now recognised as the largest corporate sector employer of Indigenous Australians, with 4,200 Indigenous team members.