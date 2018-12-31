AFL welcomes Palyku woman as first Indigenous commissioner

An Indigenous woman will become the AFL’s first Indigenous commissioner in 2019.

Professor Helen Milroy, a descendent of the Palkyu people of the Pilbara region in Western Australia, will join the AFL Commission in March.

AFL Chairman Richard Goyder said he was very happy that Professor Milroy was joining the Commission.

“Helen brings the highest level of clinical and policy experience in the important areas of health, mental health and Indigenous affairs to the game’s governing body,” Mr Goyder said.

Professor Milroy currently works with the University of Western Australia as a Professor in the Centre for Aboriginal Medical and Dental Health.

She has also served on the AFL’s Indigenous Advisory Committee.

“I am looking forward to working with the AFL Commission across all aspects of the Commission’s work. This is an important opportunity to focus on mental health as well as the wellbeing of children and communities through their participation in sport,” she said.

By Keiran Deck