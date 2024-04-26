Motlop still over a month away from injury return

Carlton small forward Jesse Motlop is still around a month away from returning to footy after re-injuring his hamstring at training.

Motlop is yet to appear at senior level for the Blues in 2024 after suffering a toe injury during the pre-season, followed by a hamstring strain and another setback on his troublesome hamstring last week.

It was a disappointing blow for the tenacious forward, who enjoyed a breakout season for the navy blues last year.

However his uncle, Shannon Motlop – a premiership player for North Melbourne in 1999 – expects his nephew to come back strongly.

"He'll (Jesse) come back through the reserves and play some good footy and hopefully, once he gets in (to the senior team), hold his spot," Motlop told SEN Top End.

"He sort of got to a point last year where he was in their best side and starting to cement a spot."

Motlop played 21 games and averaged over a goal per game in 2023 while terrorising the opposition's backline with his defensive pressure.

His best performance was a career-high four goals in the Blues' big win over Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in Round 18.

Carlton have started the season in dynamic form winning five of their first six games, including an upset win over the previously undefeated Greater Western Sydney last Saturday evening.

Jesse Motlop in action for Carlton. (Image: Getty Images)

Shannon Motlop said that he would love to see another member of the family play on the last Saturday in September.

"It would be great if he could get to the grand final," he said.

"Whether Carlton can play at that end of the year (remains to be seen) – it's still a long way off and the competition has been pretty tight over the past few years.

"I am pretty sure the whole family will be down watching him if that happens.

"But he comes from two big families so it will be a bit of a fight over tickets, most of us won't get one," he laughed.

In other injury news, Zac Williams is likely to play after being subbed out of last Saturday's game against the Giants.

Williams – who has had a wretched run of injury over the past couple of years – received a knock to his Achilles last week, but has been named on a half back flank to face Geelong.

Jack Martin is also a few weeks away after entering a conditioning block as he looks to return from a hamstring injury.