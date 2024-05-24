Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

New Human Rights Commission president appointed

Andrew Brown -
Hugh de Kretser will serve as president of the Human Rights Commission for a five-year term. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)

The head of Victoria's Indigenous justice and truth-telling body has been named the next president of the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Hugh de Kretser will take over as the head of the commission on July 30 for a five-year term, replacing outgoing president Rosalind Croucher.

Mr de Kretser currently heads the Yoorrook Justice Commission, which investigates injustice against Indigenous people in Victoria.

He has also served as the executive director of the Human Rights Law Centre, as well as the commissioner of the Victorian Law Reform Commission.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Mr de Kretser would play a crucial role at the commission.

"The Australian Human Rights Commission promotes and protects human rights in Australia and plays a critical role in upholding the rights off all Australians to be treated with dignity and live their lives free from discrimination," Mr Dreyfus said.

"I congratulate Mr de Kretser on his appointment and thank him for taking on this important role."

The commission's outgoing president also welcomed the appointment of her replacement.

"I am delighted to welcome Mr de Kretser to the commission. For over 20 years he has been a dedicated and effective advocate for positive change for people and communities whose human rights are at risk," Prof Croucher said.

"I look forward to handing the baton to Mr de Kretser as he takes the commission into its next phase in its critical role of protecting and promoting human rights in Australia."

Andrew Brown - AAP

