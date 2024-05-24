Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Victoria Police to apologise to stolen generation

Rachael Ward -
Victoria's police chief Shane Patton will apologise for the force's role in removing children. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Stolen generation survivors and their families will gather to hear Victoria's police chief apologise for the role the force played in removing children from their communities over many decades.

Tens of thousands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children around the nation were taken from their families from the beginning of the 20th century until 1969 via formal government policy.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton will deliver a formal apology and acknowledge the role of police in the removals at a public event in Melbourne on Friday morning.

It's part of a series of reforms stemming from the force's response to Victoria's truth-telling inquiry, the Yoorrook Justice Commission.

The inquiry is creating an official public record of the impact of colonisation on Aboriginal people in Victoria and will recommend actions to address historical and ongoing injustices.

Ad

The force has committed to carrying out 79 reforms by the end of 2025, including improved processes for Aboriginal people dealing with police.

It involves expanding cultural awareness training across the organisation and upgrading reporting of police statistics about Aboriginal people.

Commissioner Patton's apology comes a year after he made a series of mea culpas to the inquiry about police's treatment of Indigenous people since the force was handed powers to remove "neglected" children in 1864.

 Rachael Ward - AAP

   Related   

News
Barry Cable charged with historical sex crimes against underaged girl
Western Australian police have charged disgraced former North Melbourne and WAFL...
Dechlan Brennan 24 May 2024
Sport
Culture Round bringing Indigenous communities closer to Super Rugby competition
Next to finally capping for Australia in a not-so-distant Wallabies’ future, it...
Andrew Mathieson 24 May 2024
Arts
A celebration of Indigenous storytelling, art, music and culture as City of Parramatta launches eight-week Warami program
The city of Parramatta is set to celebrate First Nations culture as part of a bu...
Dechlan Brennan 24 May 2024
Sport
Phil Krakouer law suit to grow into Indigenous class action against the AFL
Legal proceedings by Phil Krakouer and on behalf of his brother Jim and other In...
Andrew Mathieson 24 May 2024

   Rachael Ward   

News
'More than 100 dead' in Papua New Guinea landslide
More than 100 people are estimated to have been killed in a landslide in remote...
Australian Associated Press 24 May 2024
Sport
Hornby backs Latrell for Origin return
South Sydney interim coach Ben Hornby says Latrell Mitchell “wouldn’t let anyo...
Martin Gabor 24 May 2024
News
New Human Rights Commission president appointed
The head of Victoria's Indigenous justice and truth-telling body has been named...
Andrew Brown 24 May 2024
Sport
Aaron Pene leaves Storm to sign with Super League club
The Storm could be on the hunt for a mid-season recruit after they granted Aar...
Martin Gabor 24 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."