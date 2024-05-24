Regional NSW Reconciliation walk prepared for post-referendum return

ANTaR Armidale convenor Dr Diana Eades says her community has been “spurred on by the disappointment” of last year’s Voice referendum ahead of their 14th annual bridge walk Reconciliation Week.

The tradition, set for Sunday May 26, commemorates the Reconciliation Walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2000 in a local setting.

ANTaR Ardmidale, in New South Wales’ New England region, said this year’s National Reconciliation Week theme 'Now More than Ever' is a timely reminder.

Dr Eades told National Indigenous Times there’s a continued desire to realise “rights and justice for all Indigenous people”.

“(The community) is spurred on by the disappointment of the referendum outcome,” she said.

“I feel the community more than ever wants to come together.”

2023 Bridge Walk. (Image: supplied)

The day of the walk falls on National Sorry Day on 2024.

Dr Eades said the change in day to previous years speaks to something greater than logistical practicalities.

“Of course, we still have the principle, the same approach to the issues that we had before… it's got to be recognition, respect, rights, justice - they're the things that we need, but we don't know that the word reconciliation really sums it up (post referendum),” she said.

The event comes with a sausage sizzle, performances by local Indigenous performance and music artists on the day.

“Each year Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people walk together across Stephen’s Bridge, do a circuit of the park and then gather to listen to short speeches and enjoy Aboriginal entertainment. It is a great opportunity to meet and chat with friends, old and new, enjoy the entertainment and have lunch together,” Dr Eades said.