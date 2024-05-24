Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Regional NSW Reconciliation walk prepared for post-referendum return

Jarred Cross -
ANTaR Armidale convenor Diana Eades says her community is "spurred on by the disappointment of the referendum outcome" ahead of their annual bridge walk. (Image: supplied)

ANTaR Armidale convenor Dr Diana Eades says her community has been “spurred on by the disappointment” of last year’s Voice referendum ahead of their 14th annual bridge walk Reconciliation Week. 

The tradition, set for Sunday May 26, commemorates the Reconciliation Walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2000 in a local setting. 

ANTaR Ardmidale, in New South Wales’ New England region, said this year’s National Reconciliation Week theme 'Now More than Ever' is a timely reminder.

Dr Eades told National Indigenous Times there’s a continued desire to realise “rights and justice for all Indigenous people”. 

“(The community) is spurred on by the disappointment of the referendum outcome,” she said. 

“I feel the community more than ever wants to come together.”

Ad

2023 Bridge Walk. (Image: supplied)

The day of the walk falls on National Sorry Day on 2024. 

Dr Eades said the change in day to previous years speaks to something greater than logistical practicalities.

“Of course, we still have the principle, the same approach to the issues that we had before… it's got to be recognition, respect, rights, justice - they're the things that we need, but we don't know that the word reconciliation really sums it up (post referendum),” she said. 

The event comes with a sausage sizzle, performances by local Indigenous performance and music artists on the day. 

“Each year Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people walk together across Stephen’s Bridge, do a circuit of the park and then gather to listen to short speeches and enjoy Aboriginal entertainment. It is a great opportunity to meet and chat with friends, old and new, enjoy the entertainment and have lunch together,” Dr Eades said.

   Related   

News
Barry Cable charged with historical sex crimes against underaged girl
Western Australian police have charged disgraced former North Melbourne and WAFL...
Dechlan Brennan 24 May 2024
News
Victorian Police Chief Commissioner makes "long overdue" apology for police role in Stolen Generations
Victoria Police chief commissioner Shane Patton has made a personal apology, and...
Jarred Cross 24 May 2024
News
Anniversary of the killing of Noongar leader Midgegooroo acknowledged by the City of Fremantle
The City of Fremantle lowered flags to half-mast this week as part of its truth-...
Rhiannon Clarke 24 May 2024
News
Pacific graduate beats the odds and earns her master's degree
Veronika Ruby Iloilo, a Masters graduate from the University of Auckland, turned...
Joseph Guenzler 24 May 2024

   Jarred Cross   

News
Victorian Police Chief Commissioner makes "long overdue" apology for police role in Stolen Generations
Victoria Police chief commissioner Shane Patton has made a personal apology, and...
Jarred Cross 24 May 2024
News
Regional NSW Reconciliation walk prepared for post-referendum return
ANTaR Armidale convenor Dr Diana Eades says her community has been “spurred on b...
Jarred Cross 24 May 2024
News
Groups reaffirm commitment to Uluru Statement after Voice referendum defeat
A collective of ‘civil society organisations, corporations and community groups’...
Jarred Cross 24 May 2024
Sport
NRL launches 2024 Indigenous Round
Australia's rugby league boss says the NRL’s annual celebration of First Nations...
Jarred Cross 23 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."