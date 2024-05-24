Groups reaffirm commitment to Uluru Statement after Voice referendum defeat

A collective of ‘civil society organisations, corporations and community groups’ says they will not be “fair-weather allies” in their continued commitment to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, seven months on from the Voice referendum.
On Thursday, the Allies for Uluru Statement of Commitment announced their ongoing push for the establishment of representative voices for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, sovereign to sovereign agreement-making and treaty negotiations, truth-telling and healing with a cohort of 57 signatories.
Days out from the referendum, the self-identified 300-member cross-sector collective representing 97 per cent of Australia’s population stated “we must stand in solidarity with the vast majority of First Nations people” in pursuing a ‘Yes’ vote.
“We will not be fair-weather allies, we will not turn back, and we will not hesitate in continuing to fight for justice and self-determination for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” their October 9 statement read.
The collective supports transfer of funding, self-determination and decision making rights with reference to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and stated their efforts towards Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representative voices within their own structures.
“As Allies, we must incubate our hope for a better future, yet more than this, we must join our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in building the future that we desire. We will do this by continuing to advocate for the rights and aspirations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples,” they said.
“Where we see pockets of hope or progress – nationally, regionally and locally – we will add our voices to those of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders, organisations and communities.”
On October 14, around 60 per cent of the voting public sided against the establishment of a Voice to Parliament and constitutional recognition of First Nations peoples in Australia’s first referendum in almost a quarter of a century.
The Allies for Uluru Statement of Commitment called for both sides of politics and the social landscape to pursue a “more fair and truthful relationship between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and non-Indigenous Australians”.
“We believe that this will deliver a better future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, one based on justice and self-determination. In turn, we believe that this will deliver a better future for all Australians,” they said.
“The Allies for Uluru reaffirm that the way forward for our nation lies in accepting the generous invitation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and actively working together with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to build our shared vision for a mature, just and equal Australia.”
