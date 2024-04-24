Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Lance Franklin set to make rare appearance at MCG for match-up between two former clubs

Jarred Cross -
Hawthorn have urged supporters to “To Be There to Thank Buddy” when his two former clubs meet for the first time since his retirement on Sunday. (Image: AAP)

Hawthorn will extend their love to one of the club's and game's greats when the Swans come to town for their round seven fixture this weekend.

On Sunday, Lance Franklin will return to the MCG for the first clash between his two former clubs since hanging up the boots.

Hawthorn have urged supporters "To Be There to Thank Buddy" on the day, nine months on from their two-time premiership player's retirement where he's expected to take part in brief formalities, including an on-ground speech.

It will be a rare public appearance for the modern great.

In September, Franklin knocked back the offer to circle the ground in 2023's grand final retiree motorcade.

Buddy ran out for his last game at the MCG when Richmond hosted Sydney in round 17.

It was his 351st senior game, a milestone which took him to third on the list of senior games by an Indigenous player behind only Shaun Burgoyne and Adam Goodes.

His two goals on the night made it 342 majors at the 'G - almost a third of his 1066 kicked across an 18-season career.

Franklin became the sixth player to boot 1000 career goals in round 2 of the 2022 season. (Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty) Images)

It sewed up a stunning tenure at the home of football, one which threatened to be soured by booing from the stands in his second last game there against Collingwood earlier in the season.

Just three weeks on from the loss to the Tigers, Franklin played his final game down the road in the Swans' win over Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

Franklin played 182 matches for Hawthorn from his debut in 2005 until his shock trade to the Sydney at the end of 2013.

His final time in brown and gold ended with lifting the premiership cup over Fremantle, his second for the club after their 2008 triumph over Geelong - the same year he became most recent player to kick 100 goals in a season.

He made 172 appearances for the Swans over ten years.

The Hawks will look to build momentum after clinching their first win of the season over North Melbourne last weekend.

