Tasmania Aboriginal Legal Service backs commissioner’s calls for taskforce to reduce number of children in Ashley Youth Detention Centre

Tasmanian Commissioner for Children and Young People, Leanne McLean has called for urgent action from the Tasmanian government to reduce the number of children held in northern Tasmania’s notorious Ashley Youth Detention Centre.

Ms McLean said there are 26 children held at the centre this week, almost all off of whom are on remand.



National Indigenous Times understands more than a quarter of the children currently detained are Aboriginal.

“These are some of the highest numbers of children and young people seen in detention in Tasmania in at least a decade and they are the highest I have known as Commissioner,” Ms McLean said.

“This has occurred despite the Commission of Inquiry’s recommendation six months ago, accepted by the Government, that this institution is not fit-for-purpose, must be closed, and should be replaced by a new therapeutic model of youth justice.”

Ms McLean said she held “serious concerns” for the wellbeing of children and young people detained at Ashley.

“Conditions at Ashley remain extremely concerning, with low numbers of staff attempting to meet the highly complex needs of these children and young people,” she said.

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service (TALS) has thrown its support behind Ms McLean’s calls for a government-established taskforce, with CEO Jake Smith saying the model of care needs urgent attention

“We are seeing the highest number of Aboriginal Youth being held in this facility, with most of them on remand,” Mr Smith said.

“We are placing our children into a facility that is not fit-for purpose and is not culturally safe, because there are not enough supports or options available. This simply unacceptable.

“We recognise there is a Youth Justice Blueprint, a new therapeutic model of care and new facilities in the pipeline. But we need to see real action now - our youth can’t wait.”

Ms McLean said the government must act urgently to form a special taskforce to reduce the numbers of children at Ashley.

“This will require bravery and determination, and a willingness to work collaboratively across government, as well as with community organisations and oversight institutions…,” Ms McLean said.

Tasmanian Minister for Children and Youth and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Roger Jaensch, said he was “working with” the commissioner.

"We'll continue to work with all parties involved in that system to reduce the number of young people who end up in detention,” Mr Jaensch told the ABC.

Tasmanian premier, Jeremy Rockliff said the government was “currently scoping the measure that Ms McLean is advocating for while saying his government “will always be tough on crime and the causes of crime”.

“We can do both,” Mr Rockliff said.