Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Tasmania Aboriginal Legal Service backs commissioner’s calls for taskforce to reduce number of children in Ashley Youth Detention Centre

Callan Morse -
Tasmanian Commissioner for Children and Young People, Leanne McLean says conditions young people are being detained in at northern Tasmania's Ashley Youth Detention Centre are "extremely concerning". (Image: Luke Bowden/ABC)

Tasmanian Commissioner for Children and Young People, Leanne McLean has called for urgent action from the Tasmanian government to reduce the number of children held in northern Tasmania’s notorious Ashley Youth Detention Centre.

Ms McLean said there are 26 children held at the centre this week, almost all off of whom are on remand.

National Indigenous Times understands more than a quarter of the children currently detained are Aboriginal.

“These are some of the highest numbers of children and young people seen in detention in Tasmania in at least a decade and they are the highest I have known as Commissioner,” Ms McLean said.

“This has occurred despite the Commission of Inquiry’s recommendation six months ago, accepted by the Government, that this institution is not fit-for-purpose, must be closed, and should be replaced by a new therapeutic model of youth justice.”

Ms McLean said she held “serious concerns” for the wellbeing of children and young people detained at Ashley.

“Conditions at Ashley remain extremely concerning, with low numbers of staff attempting to meet the highly complex needs of these children and young people,” she said.

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service (TALS) has thrown its support behind Ms McLean’s calls for a government-established taskforce, with CEO Jake Smith saying the model of care needs urgent attention

“We are seeing the highest number of Aboriginal Youth being held in this facility, with most of them on remand,” Mr Smith said.

“We are placing our children into a facility that is not fit-for purpose and is not culturally safe, because there are not enough supports or options available. This simply unacceptable.

Ad

“We recognise there is a Youth Justice Blueprint, a new therapeutic model of care and new facilities in the pipeline. But we need to see real action now - our youth can’t wait.”

Ms McLean said the government must act urgently to form a special taskforce to reduce the numbers of children at Ashley.

“This will require bravery and determination, and a willingness to work collaboratively across government, as well as with community organisations and oversight institutions…,” Ms McLean said.

Tasmanian Minister for Children and Youth and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Roger Jaensch, said he was “working with” the commissioner.

"We'll continue to work with all parties involved in that system to reduce the number of young people who end up in detention,” Mr Jaensch told the ABC.

Tasmanian premier, Jeremy Rockliff said the government was “currently scoping the measure that Ms McLean is advocating for while saying his government “will always be tough on crime and the causes of crime”.

“We can do both,” Mr Rockliff said.

 

   Related   

News
Skye Stewart's innovative Aboriginal stillbirth support guide earns her HESTA Midwife of the Year
Wergaia/Wemba Wemba Midwife Skye Stewart was recently recognised for her work wi...
Joseph Guenzler 23 May 2024
News
Finalists announced for Supply Nation’s Supplier Diversity awards
Supply Nation has announced the finalists for one of Australia's biggest ceremon...
Brendan Foster 23 May 2024
News
La Trobe University launches First Nations research centre
La Trobe University has launched an Indigenous Research Centre that will build o...
Brendan Foster 23 May 2024
News
12-year-old Indigenous boy seriously injured after being dragged by Transperth bus
Perth 12-year-old Jeremy Thompson has sustained multiple fractures while requiri...
Rhiannon Clarke 23 May 2024

   Callan Morse   

Sport
Warriors' Fonua-Blake stood down after sheds walkout
The Warriors have made the bold call to stand Addin Fonua-Blake down, after accu...
Scott Bailey 23 May 2024
Sport
Penrith’s Taylan May and Manly’s Brandon Wakeham stood down after police charges
The NRL has officially stood down both Penrith’s Taylan May and Manly’s Brando...
NCA NewsWire 23 May 2024
Samoan Rugby League Players
Lemuelu goes from All Blacks dreamer to dancing Dolphin
When highly skilled Dolphins forward Connelly Lemuelu was in the Auckland Blues...
Joel Gould 23 May 2024
Sport
Son of a gun Lehi Hopoate set to create new NRL record
The Hopoate family will become the first to have five siblings play NRL and NR...
NCA NewsWire 23 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."