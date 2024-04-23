Raiders half set to extended stint on sidelines following innocuous injury

The Raiders will be without halfback Jamal Fogarty for at least three months following confirmation to the extent of a bicep injury suffered in their 34-10 loss to the Broncos on Saturday.

Fogarty will undergo surgery after rupturing his bicep in a tackle on Brisbane winger Corey Oates in the 37th minute of the match.

After chasing his own kick, Fogarty exited marker from the play the ball appearing in discomfort and grabbing at his right arm in the otherwise innocuous incident.

The Raiders have confirmed their playmaker will be unavailable for three months with rounds 20-22 circled as a possible return date.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said early suspicions were for a lengthy stint on the sidelines for Fogarty.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed some of the best form of his career to start the season.

"They seem to think that he's ruptured his biceps. So best case scenario for us, if that is the case and it's got to be scanned on and when we get home, best case scenario is probably 12 weeks," he said post-match.

"We'll worry about that when we get home but these are things we just got to live with, we've got to just keep working hard."

Raiders champions and former teammate of Stuart Mal Meninga said the club will miss Fogarty's influence on the field as they look to build on a 4-3 start to the season.

"It's going to be interesting to see who replaces Jamal because he is one of the leaders and their voice," Meninga said, via Fox Sports.

"He's got a great relationship with Ricky, he understands what he wants."

It's expected the Raiders will consider their options with Kaeo Weekes, Simi Sasagi and youngster Ethan Strange all possible replacements at No.7.