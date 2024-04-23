Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
June Oscar appointed patron of Kimberley Aboriginal Women’s Council

Callan Morse -
The Kimberley Aboriginal Women's Council have appointed June Oscar as the organisation's new patron. (Image: Colin Murty)

Renowned Indigenous advocate June Oscar AO has been appointed patron of the Kimberley Aboriginal Women's Council.

Originally from the Western Australian town of Fitzroy Crossing in the Kimberley, Ms Oscar, a proud Bunuba woman, is a strong advocate for women's issues, as we well as Indigenous Australian languages and social justice.

Her appointment comes following a seven-year term as Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, which she completed earlier this month.

Prior to the completion of her term, Ms Oscar addressed the National Press Club where she reignited a call to raise the voices of Indigenous women.

"When we know each other, we can listen without fear, and act together with integrity and humility, walking into a future where we lay the foundations to account for everyone and exclude no one," Ms Oscar told the press club.

Her speech coincided with the launch of the Wiyi Yani U thangani Institute for First Nations Gender Justice at the Australian National University, which followed the publication of the landmark Wiyi Yani u Thangani (Women's Voices) Report in December, 2020.

In announcing her appointment, the Kimberley Aboriginal Women's Council commended Ms Oscar's achievements.

"She led a successful community driven campaign for alcohol restrictions in Fitzroy Crossing and is an international advocate for the impacts of intergenerational trauma and the need to restore societal wellbeing through the revitalisation of cultural practices, languages and connection to land and water," the Council (KAWC) said in a statement.

Previous to her appointment as KAWC patron, Ms Oscar has held numerous influential positions, including deputy director of the Kimberley Land Council, chair of the Kimberley Language Resource Centre and the Kimberley Interpreting Service and chief investigator with Western Australia's Lililwan Project addressing fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

