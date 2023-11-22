Yoorrook Justice Commission renews call for submissions

Victorians have one year remaining to make submissions to the state's truth telling commission.

On Wednesday the Yoorrook Justice Commission renewed its call to all Victorians to consider making a submission to the Commission about past or ongoing systemic injustice faced by First Peoples in the state.

Submissions can also be made about the strength, diversity and resilience of First Peoples' cultures, knowledge and traditional practices.

Submissions can be made via the Yoorrook website until 22 November 2024.

Yoorrook Chair, Professor Eleanor Bourke said the truth-telling project presents a "once in a lifetime opportunity for all Victorians to reckon with our past and suggest changes so we can build a better future for everyone".

"Whether your family has been here for a thousand generations or a few years, every submission will help tell the story of Victoria," she said.

"Yoorrook's final report, due to be released in early 2025, will provide Victoria with a roadmap to end the systemic injustice faced by First Peoples. Yoorrook's recommendations to the Victorian Government and the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria will be informed by the evidence gathered. Now is the time to have your say.

"These submissions will contribute to an official public record of First Peoples' experiences since colonisation. Please don't miss out on this chance to have your say. Truth telling is about listening, learning and understanding past and ongoing injustices so all Victorians can work towards a better shared future for everyone in this place we all love."

Yoorrook has spoken with more than 3,000 community members since it commenced, including receiving evidence from more than 800 First Peoples through submissions, round tables and hearings.

Submissions about systemic injustice faced by First Peoples can be made by individuals or organisations. Submissions can be written, audio or video recorded, pieces of artwork, a song or dance. They can include documents, artefacts, photographs or other information.

Support is available for First Peoples considering making a submission including free, independent legal advice, wellbeing support and assistance from Yoorrook's team of Truth Receivers.

More information about making a submission, including the support available, is online.