Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Boxing coach withdraws from Paris Olympics after sexual misconduct investigation

Jarred Cross -
Boxing Australia coach Jamie Pittman (right) has withdrawn from the Olympics following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. (Image: AAP)

Former Olympian and boxing coach Jamie Pittman has withdrawn from attending this year's Paris Games and stood down from the Australian Olympic Committee's Indigenous Advisory Committee after being found to have committed acts of sexual misconduct with fighters, including females.

According to reports, Pittman, Boxing Australia's National Futures coach will not attend in Paris after a National Sports Tribunal (NST) government body investigation into alleged "lewd, disgusting and offensive" behaviour.

Pittman, who represented Australia at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and was a world title challenger during his professional career, has stood down after being issued a breach notice by the Combat Institute of Australia (CombatAUS).

At a hearing three weeks ago, NST heard evidence against Pittman alleging the 42-year-old was involved in 11 misconduct incidents during three overseas trips with Australian boxing teams between July and October last year, as reported by the Herald Sun.

Some of the coach's actions were described as "shocking, gross and inappropriate".

Pittman is alleged to have made a list of sexual comments about women in the Italian boxing team whilst at a camp, in a separate incident told an athlete "You need to f*** more women to become more of a man", and another where he performed "a 'lap dance' ... or otherwise moved your hips and buttocks suggestively in thrusting sequences" while a different athlete was using a stationary machine before saying words to the effect of 'Sexual activity improves performance', among the list of allegations, via the Herald Sun.

NST reportedly called for Pittman to be suspended from all CombatAUS activities for six months from November 9, 2023.

It was also ruled the coach is reprimanded, undergo counselling and issue written apologies to victims, and has been ordered to complete approved anti-discrimination, anti-harassment, anti-bullying and anti-sexual misconduct courses over a 60-day period.

It's understood Pittman has not lost his job but has chosen to step away from Olympics in an effort to avoid exacerbating any worries from Australia's boxing team competing.

According to the Herald Sun, Pittman said he withdrew his application in January with intent to focus on his role as National Futures Coach, and said "It's all in there for you to read" when asked if he disputed any of the findings against him.

"I don't have any further comment. You will have to read through the report," he said.

Herald Sun reported a submission from Pittman's legal team read in part: "Whilst he accepts the findings, Mr Pittman contends that he was not consciously engaging in the alleged conduct and was not aware of his alleged actions or of how they would be perceived by others".

"He acknowledges that certain comments he made were inappropriate and unintended to cause offence to some members of the team."

An Australian Olympic Committee spokesperson said the body "has noted the judgement by the National Sports Tribunal, including the sanctions handed down".

"Mr Pittman has voluntarily stood down from the Australian Olympic Committee's Indigenous Advisory Committee for the immediate future," the spokesperson said.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jarred Cross   

Sport
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge
Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled form...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
Sport
Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement
Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."