Suns' Territory connection perform well in big win

A trio of Territorian Gold Coast players produced a strong performance in the Suns' impressive 64-point win at TIO Stadium in Darwin on Thursday night.

Joel Jeffrey, Lloyd Johnston and Ben Long were key contributors in Gold Coast's 26.8 (164) to 15.10 (100) win over Geelong in front of over 12,000 people in typical humid Top End conditions.

Jeffrey continued his strong form at the defensive end of the ground finishing with a career-high 21 disposals and a goal.

The 22-year-old has built upon a string of impressive games at VFL level and has looked comfortable down back in his return to the Suns' AFL team.

Jeffrey – who is contracted to the Suns until the end of the 2028 season – also gained 605m, which was the fifth highest recorded on the ground last night.

Borroloola product Lloyd Johnston took another step forward in his AFL journey with arguably his best game at the elite level.

The Yanyuwa man had 14 disposals – including 12 kicks – and applied terrific defensive pressure on his Cats opponents all night, finishing with six tackles, the equal-second most on the ground.

Johnston is building form after what was an interrupted pre-season, with the 19-year-old missing the pre-Christmas training period due to returning home for cultural reasons.

Former St Kilda player Ben Long was also a handy contributor up forward with his tenacity and physicality a key feature of his game.

Long finished with 13 disposals and two goals – both coming in the second quarter – while showing plenty of aggression and intent to impact the contest.

Ben Long has been solid for the Gold Coast after a stint with the club's VFL team earlier in the season. (Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old told NT News last week that he relished the opportunity to play alongside his Territorian teammates.

"It's good to have some Darwin fellas in the team, Lloyd and Joel have been in good form in the VFL so it's good to have them playing," Long said.

"It's something on the calendar that us boys are always thinking about, wanting to get back to Darwin and make it right so we can play in front of our friends and family.

"It's always a special moment for us playing up here, us Darwin boys grew up here and for our junior clubs here, but to do play at AFL level here makes it extra special."

The Cats had their own Territory representative in Brandan Parfitt, who worked hard through the midfield and finished with 20 disposals – including 11 contested – and six clearances.

Meanwhile, Tyson Stengle was lively up forward all night and can hold his head high after a three-goal performance saw him among Geelong's best.