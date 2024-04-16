Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Suns small forward Malcolm Rosas suffers hamstring injury

Jackson Clark -
Malcolm Rosas has started the 2024 season in strong form. (Image: AFL)

Gold Coast small forward Malcolm Rosas is likely to spend time on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury on Saturday night.

The small forward looked lively and kicked an early goal before he grabbed at the back of his right leg during the third quarter of the Suns' comfortable win over Hawthorn.

The 22-year-old – who was eventually subbed out of the game for veteran David Swallow – will receive a scan early this week.

Suns coach Damien Hardwick told media after the game that the injury to Rosas was 'disappointing'.

"It's disappointing because those crafty (forward) pocket types are hard to find," Hardwick said.

"He made some great inroads last week (against Greater Western Sydney) and started off well tonight and then to get the injury puts him back."

Rosas has been one of the big improvers for the Suns having kicked seven goals from three appearances before his injury against the Hawks.

"He's been a good player for us," Hardwick added.

"We have some soldiers down at VFL level that played pretty well today so we'll look at those guys and hopefully have a ready-made replacement."

Malcolm Rosas looks set for a stint on the sidelines after injury his hamstring during Gold Coast's win over Hawthorn on Saturday. (Image: Getty Images)

Hardwick may look toward tough utility Ben Long, who has put his name forward for a senior recall after a starring performance in the VFL on the weekend.

The former St Kilda player kicked a game-high five goals in his team's 43-point win over Box Hill Hawks on Saturday.

The Suns 13.10 (88) defeated the Hawks 6.9 (45) at People First Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Long was clearly one of the most influential players on the ground and took six marks to go along with his 12 disposals.

Joel Jeffrey also continued his excellent start to the season gathering 25 disposals and kicking a goal.

Jeffrey was one of the most prolific players on the ground in the Suns' opening round loss to the Tigers, gathering 34 disposals – including 26 kicks – as he looks to gain more experience across the half back line.

