Rankine secures nine coaches' votes after shining against Blues

Adelaide excitement machine Izak Rankine has polled an equal game-high nine coaches' votes after a starring performance in his team's thrilling two-point win over Carlton on the weekend.

Rankine recorded an impressive 23 disposals – including 11 contested – three goals and nine score involvements in the Crows' 16.4 (100) to 14.14 (98) win at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The 23-year-old told media post-match that it was a relief to finally register the club's first win of the season.

"Obviously going 0-4, we wanted to get one on the board," Rankine said.

"Traditionally, we probably gave up earlier this year, end of last year, but we just fought it out."

As speculated previously, Rankine spent more minutes up the ground in a bid to add more spark and x-factor to the Crows' midfield.

Izak Rankine cools off during Crows' training. (Image: Getty Images)

"(Coach Matthew Nicks) put me on the ball (to) add a little bit of spark in there, Nicksy gave me that trust, I hope I earned that trust."

Nicks said noted the gradual improvement from his on-ball brigade in his post-match press conference.

"Izak we're slowly getting a little bit more on ball time," he said.

"Not a lot more than he's been doing but as we get our game going a little more and our system starts to click, he will find himself involved in the game more.

"I thought in centre bounce today at times we looked challenged but at times we got on top, a few were able to drive their legs out of there and give our forwards the chance to compete.

"Really pleasing, something we've been working on."

Crows assistant coach Nathan Van Berlo told media last week that his team's midfield would have a different look with Rankine added to it.

"Izak ahead of the ball commands a very good defender, wins a lot of his own ball, and kicks opportunistic goals that others cannot, but then in and around the footy gives us a different look," Van Berlo said.

Rankine has now kicked eight goals from five appearances and averaged 18 disposals per game so far in 2024.