Lifelong justice advocate Dennis Eggington announced new Chair of South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council

The South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council has announced Mr Dennis Eggington AM as its new Chair.

A proud Noongar man, Professor Eggington has been dedicated to speaking out and advocating for the rights of our First Nations people since his youth.

He recently retired from his long-standing role of CEO at the Aboriginal Legal Service of Western Australia (ALSWA) where he championed the need for social change and reform.

Professor Eggington is an Adjunct Professor of Curtin University's School of Humanities, and the former Chair of Curtin University's Centre for Aboriginal Studies Aboriginal Advisory Committee. He has a Masters of Human Rights Education and worked as a teacher in New South Wales, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia.

"Since I was 16 years old, I have been compelled to improve the rights of all people, and in particular, my First Nations people," he said on Friday.

"I am honoured to be the Chair of such a significant organisation, and to be present as we grow and change. As a Noongar man, I am incredibly driven by the establishment and self-governance of our Noongar Nation. The strength of our Noongar community comes when we all work together as a collective. By having economic empowerment on our own country, building honest and correct pathways towards a better Australia, and we share this with our community.

"I want to thank those, past and present, who have taken this journey before me. I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way for me to step into this important role."

SWALSC Chief Executive Officer, Vanessa Kickett, said Professor Eggington brings "an abundance of leadership experience" to the SWALSC team.

"We look forward to having Dennis' vast knowledge and expertise guide us in continuing to build an empowered and resilient Noongar community," she said.