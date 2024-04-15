Tim Kelly's starring performance leads West Coast to first win of the season

Tim Kelly has helped lead West Coast to its first win in 239 days with a stellar display through the midfield yesterday.

Kelly had a game-high 29 disposals as the Eagles upset Richmond 16.13 (109) to 10.10 (70) in front of 47,665 people at Optus Stadium.

The Noongar man finished with eight clearances, six tackles and gained 553 metres for his team as it overcame a slow start to thrash the Tigers.

It was Kelly's best game of the season, and he was able to form a great partnership through the midfield with clearance king Elliot Yeo and exciting youngster Harley Reid.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson praised his midfield group after the game.

"We got jumped in the first 10-15 minutes, but I thought our mids really stood up," Simpson said.

"There's a lot of work to do, we're not delusional, we've got Fremantle in six days but today was a step forward for the club – that's important as well.

"The players played the game the right way, albeit Richmond are pretty banged up as well, and we've been in that position before where it's been hard going trying to expose some younger players who perhaps aren't quite ready because of the injury toll. It's a good reward for a bit of work but it's just another step in hopefully the right direction."

For the Tigers, Shai Bolton was at his electric best with 21 disposals and three goals, including two early in the opening term.

Emerging forward Mykelti Lefau had easily his best game of his career, finishing with three goals from 12 disposals and eight marks.

Richmond coach Adem Yze noted Lefau's performance during the post-game press conference.

"He's in his third or fourth game and he looked like an AFL forward today," Yze said.

"He's still learning the game and, to be fair, they've (West Coast) got two quality key defenders that he was on (Tom Barrass and Jeremy McGovern), and he held his own.

"Those small wins we're having along the way, while we're going through this adversity, is really important for us."

Daniel Rioli had 19 disposals and tried to create run and dash from the half back line, while Maurice Rioli looked menacing around the contest during the early stages of the match and finished with a goal from nine disposals.