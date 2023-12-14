Indigenous culture and community backed by Parramatta Council's five-year plan

A major Sydney council is undertaking efforts to drive stronger understanding, recognition, and respect of First Nations people and culture in their community.

Parramatta City Council, who announced a five-year strategy on Wednesday, said it comes after two years of development with focus on five major points - social justice, cultural leadership, social cohesion, celebration and accountability.

It builds off their Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan, with commitments to greater engagement with Indigenous businesses, greater showcasing in the local arts scene, increased community education, and opportunities for First Nations specific applications to Council's Community Grants Program for better delivery of local services and programs.

It will also include an audit of civic participation, identify barriers for First Nations people, identify cultural education opportunities and embed First Nations First Frameworks in Community Hubs programming.

Improving the understanding of the role of the Internal Ombudsman for First Nations people has also been prioritised by Council.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Councillor Cr Pierre Esber, said Dharug people and the wider local First Nations community are central to council plans going forward.

"The Dharug and First Nations community is an important part of the unique tapestry of the Parramatta LGA," Cr Esber said.

"Our goals and actions must reflect the needs and aspirations of Dharug and other First Nations people who have a connection to this Country.

"Parramatta has always been an important gathering place for First Nations people, and we want to ensure it continues to be."

Stronger engagement and work with the Dharug Nation to support Land Access and Caring for Country for cultural practice and awareness of the area's Indigenous history is expected under the strategy.