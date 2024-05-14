Three men charged with stealing hundreds of cattle from West Kimberley cattle station

Three men have been charged after more than 300 cattle were stolen from a West Kimberley cattle station.

The alleged theft of 306 cattle from Mount Pierre Pastoral Aboriginal Corporation (Mount Pierre), located between Halls Creek and Fitzroy Crossing was first reported to authorities in October, 2022.

The animals, worth an estimated $253,000 were allegedly mustered from Mount Pierre and moved to a neighbouring property, the Louisa Downs Pastoral Aboriginal Corporation (Louisa Downs) station after earthmoving equipment was used to grade a road to gain access to Mount Pierre.

Police say the alleged thieves set up camp on Louisa Downs and utilised helicopters, bull-catching buggies and portable cattle yards between October 12 and October 24 to steal the cattle, which were worth an estimated $827.09 per head at the time.

"There were no permissions sought or granted to muster cattle from Mount Pierre station," WA Police said in a statement.

Police say following the illegal muster, the cattle were trucked over the border to the Northern Territory and tagged as coming from Louisa Downs.

Northern Territory Police executed an extra-territorial search warrant on January 18, 2024 at a property on the Adelaide River as part of the investigation.

"Rural Crime Team officers were able to identify that some of the cattle had been sold and exported," WA Police said.

Police allege proceeds of the cattle sales - some of which were exported - were deposited into accounts of the accused men over several months.

Three men, a 39-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from Fitzroy Crossing and a 42-year-old man from the Northern Territory were charged with stealing on April 16.

The two Western Australian men are due to appear in court on Tuesday with the Northern Territory man expected to appear before the the Fitzroy Crossing Magistrates Court on July 9.