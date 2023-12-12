Prespakis claims Cats' AFLW best-and-fairest

Star midfielder Georgie Prespakis has capped off her brilliant season by claiming Geelong's AFLW best-and-fairest on the weekend.

Prespakis polled 188 votes to win from teammates Nina Morrison (163) and Amy McDonald (82).

The 20-year-old averaged over 24 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances per game throughout the 2023 AFLW campaign.

Speaking to the Geelong Advertiser, Geelong's coach Dan Lowther held high praise for the 'super competitive' Prespakis.

"The thing about Georgie is that she wants to be the best player, she's super competitive," Lowther told the Geelong Advertiser.

"She's got players like Amy (McDonald) and Nina (Morrison) and Becky (Webster) and a whole raft of players in our group to support her and drive her."

Prespakis was drafted with selection two in the 2021 National Draft and has already established herself as one of the up-and-coming stars of the competition.

Her older sister Maddy is one of the AFLW's best players having already won three best-and-fairest honours at Carlton and one at Essendon.

Georgie Prespakis averaged over 24 disposals per game throughout the 2023 AFLW season. (Image: AFL)

Georgie Prespakis recorded a career-high 35 disposals last month in a big win over Hawthorn and regularly cops a heavy tag from opposition midfielders.

"As a young player coming into the league with a fair bit of hype around her and Maddy (Prespakis) being an exceptionally gifted player as well, the competition expected Georgie to come in and be the best player straight away," Lowther said.

"She knows from week to week she's going to be sat on by the best defending mid or the best player, and as much as it can frustrate her, her drive and passion for the game and her commitment to being the best player she can and the best teammate she can is only getting stronger."

Prespakis was named on a wing in the AFL Players' Association's AFLW 22under22 team after receiving the most selections of any player with a mention in 78 per cent of all sides in the fan-voted selection process.

The Djadjawurrung woman has played 32 games for the Cats since debuting against North Melbourne in the opening round of the 2022 season.