Cockatoo-Motlap stars in NTFL

Recently delisted Port Adelaide AFLW player Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap kicked eight goals for Palmerston in the Northern Territory Football League Women's Premier League competition on Saturday.

Cockatoo-Motlap was judged best-on-ground after her impressive performance in front of goal in her team's big win over Wanderers.

The Magpies 18.15 (123) defeated the Eagles 0.3 (3) at Cazalys Stadium in Palmerston in what was Cockatoo-Motlap's second appearance for the club.

Cockatoo-Motlap spent a couple of seasons at the Power, making her AFLW debut in Round 9, 2022 alongside her twin sister Litonya.

The 20-year-old was delisted by the Power last month with Power list manager Naomi Maidment stating it was a tough decision.

"This time of year is always challenging, as difficult decisions need to be made regarding our list," Maidment said.

"We thank Laquoiya for (her) commitment to Port Adelaide and wish (her) all the very best for the next chapter."

Laquoiya Cockatoo-Motlap (left) and twin sister Litonya in Port Adelaide colours. (Image: Richard Gosling)

The Yupangathi and Gangadlidda woman is the niece of former Essendon and Port Adelaide player Che Cockatoo-Collins.

It's been a competition start to the Women's Premier League season with a number of teams staking their claim for premiership favouritism.

Last season's winners PINT have started where they left off and currently sit on top of the ladder undefeated after nine games.

St Marys are in second position with eight wins and are expected to be bolstered after Christmas with the return of a handful of AFLW players.

Perennial finalists Waratah are in strong form and round out the top three with a win-loss record of seven and two, while Nightcliff and the Darwin Buffettes are in fourth and fifth position respectively.

Palmerston are just half a game outside the finals and have unearthed some talented junior players, including one of the Territory's brightest young talents in Marika Carlton.

Tiwi Bombers, Southern Districts and Wanderers are languishing down the bottom of the ladder and have been on the receiving end of a handful of big thrashings.