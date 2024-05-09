Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Martin set to return for Blues' clash against Melbourne

Jackson Clark -
Carlton forward Jack Martin is set to play his first match of the season against Melbourne on Thursday. (Image: AFL)

Talented forward Jack Martin has been named in Carlton's line-up for his team's big clash against Melbourne on Thursday at the MCG.

The 29-year-old has been named for his first game of the season after he missed the start of the year due to a knee problem, before a hamstring strain delayed his return further.

Martin is one of four changes for a Blues team coming off a thrilling one-point loss to Collingwood last Friday night.

The Yawuru man has undergone an extensive training regime to prepare for his return with Carlton coach Michael Voss confident that his star forward will be ready to go.

"What our high-performance team and our training environment provides is that they're ready to go … we're able to expose them to very much a game-like environment that gets them ready," Voss told media.

Jack Martin has been named for the Blues in tonight's clash against Melbourne. (Image: Morgan Hancock/AAP Photos)

Martin has reportedly been linked to a potential move from the Blues with The Age's Jack Niall and Michael Gleeson writing that clubs are circling the out-of-contract forward amid a 'salary juggle' at the club.

The report stated the former Gold Coast player is being courted by several clubs, including two from outside of Victoria.

Martin has played 51 games for the Blues since joining the club on a lucrative five-year deal at the end of the 2019 season.

His contract was heavily front-ended, but even still, the Blues may look to move him on in a bid to free up salary space to make a play for restricted free agent Sydney forward Will Hayward – who is likely to be highly sought after during this year's trade period.

Meanwhile, injury-prone defender Zac Williams is set to miss Carlton's clash with Melbourne after a glute complaint.

Williams was subbed out of last Friday night's match and was not able to recover after training lightly during the week.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."