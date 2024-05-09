Martin set to return for Blues' clash against Melbourne

Talented forward Jack Martin has been named in Carlton's line-up for his team's big clash against Melbourne on Thursday at the MCG.

The 29-year-old has been named for his first game of the season after he missed the start of the year due to a knee problem, before a hamstring strain delayed his return further.

Martin is one of four changes for a Blues team coming off a thrilling one-point loss to Collingwood last Friday night.

The Yawuru man has undergone an extensive training regime to prepare for his return with Carlton coach Michael Voss confident that his star forward will be ready to go.

"What our high-performance team and our training environment provides is that they're ready to go … we're able to expose them to very much a game-like environment that gets them ready," Voss told media.

Jack Martin has been named for the Blues in tonight's clash against Melbourne. (Image: Morgan Hancock/AAP Photos)

Martin has reportedly been linked to a potential move from the Blues with The Age's Jack Niall and Michael Gleeson writing that clubs are circling the out-of-contract forward amid a 'salary juggle' at the club.

The report stated the former Gold Coast player is being courted by several clubs, including two from outside of Victoria.

Martin has played 51 games for the Blues since joining the club on a lucrative five-year deal at the end of the 2019 season.

His contract was heavily front-ended, but even still, the Blues may look to move him on in a bid to free up salary space to make a play for restricted free agent Sydney forward Will Hayward – who is likely to be highly sought after during this year's trade period.

Meanwhile, injury-prone defender Zac Williams is set to miss Carlton's clash with Melbourne after a glute complaint.

Williams was subbed out of last Friday night's match and was not able to recover after training lightly during the week.