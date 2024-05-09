Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Rioli Jr collaborates with mother to design family-inspired Tigers jumper

Jackson Clark -
Richmond's 2024 Dreamtime jumper, designed by Maurice Rioli Jr and his mother Alberta Kerinaiua. (Image: Richmond FC)

Richmond young gun Maurice Rioli Jr has collaborated with his mother, Alberta Kerinauia, to design the Tigers' 2024 Dreamtime jumper.

The Tiwi-inspired guernsey showcases the strong connection between the Rioli family and the Richmond Football Club.

Rioli's father Maurice Sr is a legend of the Tigers, having played 118 games and winning the 1982 Norm Smith Medal and the club's best-and-fairest.

Maurice Jr's nephew Daniel is a current star of the club with 168 games under his belt, including being a key member of the three recent premierships.

The jumper features two family totems – the crocodile (mother) and the turtle (father) – with Rioli Jr explaining the design via Richmond's official website.

"We all get our totems from our dad's side of the family," the 21-year-old said.

Rioli Jr collaborated with his mother Alberta Kerinauia to create the design. (Image: Richmond FC)

"We have all the seen the turtle before from Daniel's (2019) Dreamtime guernsey – so basically, I did a (Rioli) design, and Mum did a (Kerinauia) design, and then we put it together.

"My mum is an artist as well, so I thought I would get her to do it with me.

"Obviously, she is special to me, so why not do it together? I can't wait to put it on."

The spears on the back of the jumper represent those used for hunting or battle on the Tiwi Islands.

These spears have been used to provide for families and symbolise Rioli's ancestors going into battle to defend family.

"The line that runs through the sash is the path that my father created for me, along with the support and help from my mother," Rioli said.

"The patterns on the side signify the numerous people that I have met, and that have helped me on this journey."

Maurice Jr was drafted under the father-son rule in the 2020 AFL Draft and has played 34 games across four seasons.

The small forward has started the 2024 season in strong form, increasing his career averages across most statistical areas.

The Tigers will wear the design for the annual Dreamtime at the G game against Essendon on May 25, which will headline Sir Doug Nicholls Round in Round 11.

It will be the 20th Dreamtime game since its inception in 2005.

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."