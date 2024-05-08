Penny Bingham-Hall appointed Supply Nation's new co-chair

Supply Nation has appointed one of its board directors, Penny Bingham-Hall, as the organisation's new co-chair.

Ms Bingham-Hall, who is an experienced company director in publicly-listed government and not-for-profit organisations, will join forces with fellow co-chair Michelle Deshong.

"The position of co-chair and its responsibilities is a privilege and I thank the Supply Nation Board for the opportunity to contribute to that role," Ms Bingham-Hall said.

"Recognition of the value that supplier diversity can bring to businesses as well as the contribution by First Nation's firms to the Australian economy and their communities is growing.

"It is an exciting time to be implementing initiatives that directly assist Indigenous businesses with the backing of the Board, our corporate members, and partners."

Ms Bingham-Hall, who is a non-executive director of Fortescue, chair of Vocus Group and deputy chair of both the Salaam Foundation and the Advisory Council of the Climate Governance Initiative, Australia, replaces outgoing co-chair Scott Wharton.

Mr Wharton, who will remain on the Supply Nation board, said his responsibilities as chief executive and managing director of Smartgroup meant he could no longer continue as co-chair.

"Over recent years, Supply Nation has made good progress against our strategic priorities in a period of considerable growth," he said.

"The board continues to strengthen and has real depth of experience that will help guide the organisation to even greater success.

"We have appointed a new CEO, Kate Russell, who brings tremendous passion, experience, and knowledge to the role."

Ms Deshong acknowledged the significant contribution Mr Wharton made in his role of co-chair.

"I am delighted that his deep experience in supplier diversity along with his track record in leading and transforming organisations will continue to add value to the Supply Nation board," she said.

"We are currently very privileged to have an exceptionally experienced and talented Board with a diverse range of backgrounds and skills," she said.

Since 2009, Supply Nation has worked with thousands of First Nations businesses to help them flourish and shape the ever-growing Indigenous business community.

Supply Nation currently connects over 4,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses with over 700 member organisations.