Essendon release Tiwi-inspired Dreamtime jumper

Jackson Clark -
Bombers players model the Tiwi-inspired 2024 Dreamtime jumper. (Image: Essendon FC)

Essendon has unveiled its Tiwi-inspired 2024 Dreamtime jumper, which will mark the iconic fixture's 20-year anniversary.

The jumper was designed by Tiwi artist Russellina Puruntatameri and honours the rich traditions of her people.

Puruntatameri explained the design via a statement on essendonfc.com.au.

"The guernsey's outer design draws inspiration from a profound Tiwi legend," the statement read.

"It narrates the tale of Purrupali, who took his son to the sea (winga) where Wayai, the grieving mother of Japarra, cries every night."

The jumper symbolises the Tiwi people's connection to land, sea and ancestors.

The inclusion of sunrises and sunsets represents the eternal cycle of life and the significance of Arringu (Rock) from Melville and Bathurst islands as protectors of the Tiwi people.

Embedded within the design is the Tutini Pole (Pukumani), which signifies the culmination of mourning for a deceased person.

The design features Tartuwali – meaning shark in Tiwi language – which represents the Mantiyupi clan group dreaming. This pays homage to the Tiwi homeland and reinforces cultural pride of the community.

Essendon's 2024 Dreamtime jumper. (Image: Essendon FC)

The guernsey also features ceremonial spears, highlighting their symbolic importance in Tiwi culture.

"These spears are not merely functional weapons but are integral to ceremonial displays such as the pukamani-mortuary ceremony and the Kularma-sacred yam increase," Essendon's statement read.

"The differentiation between male and female spears adds another layer of cultural significance to the design."

Essendon will wear the jumper against North Melbourne in Round 10 at Marvel Stadium, and again the following week for the 'Dreamtime at the G' game against Richmond in Round 11.

The first-ever 'Dreamtime at the G' clash took place in Round 15, 2005, when Richmond defeated the Bombers by 26 points.

The special game has evolved over the past two decades to be one of the greatest spectacles on the football calendar, regularly drawing over 80,000 people to the MCG.

Since the game's inception, Richmond has won 12 encounters, while the Bombers have won nine.

