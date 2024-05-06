Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

UN alarmed at number of Indigenous kids in care system

Rudi Maxwell -
A UN delegation has raised concerns about the number of WA Indigenous children in out-of-home care. (Image: Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

Too many Aboriginal kids are coming into contact with the criminal justice system and being removed from their families in Western Australia, according to an international human rights delegation.

The United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has made a series of recommendations to the WA government, following a visit to Perth, Albany and Geraldton in October, at the invitation of the Noongar Family Safety and Wellbeing Council.

The UN body has advised that WA raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10, establish a dedicated First Nations children's commissioner and expand the Dandjoo-Bidi-ak (together on a path), a specialised therapeutic court being piloted at Perth's Children's Court.

About 19,500 Indigenous children were in out-of-home care in Australia as of June 30, 2021– a rate of 58 per 1000 Indigenous children, which is more than 10 times the rate of non-Indigenous kids.

However, WA has the most disproportionate rate, with Indigenous children 19.1 times more likely than their non-Indigenous peers to be in out-of-home care.

Human rights lawyer Hannah McGlade, a board member of the Noongar Family Safety and Wellbeing Council, said that until intergenerational trauma and the underlying root causes of disadvantage were addressed, Aboriginal children and families would continue to suffer.

"We know that we have to address systemic racism in the system and prejudice that is rife through child protection systems," she said.

"There doesn't appear to be much change since a report a few years ago showing widespread lack of cultural safety in the child protection system and that's not okay."

The UN report says the best long-term avenue to addressing the over-representation of Indigenous children in care is to support an approach that is community-centric and grounded in self-determination.

"This situation of Indigenous children being removed from their families at increasingly high rates in WA is alarming," it says.

The UN group said it shared the deep concern of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination regarding the high proportion of Indigenous children in contact with the criminal justice system.

"Indigenous children face a higher risk of being removed from their families and placed in alternative care facilities, many of which are not culturally appropriate and in which, too often, they also face abuse," the report said.

Dr McGlade called on the WA government to implement the expert mechanism's recommendations, including the creation of a specific Indigenous children's commissioner, as has been done in most other jurisdictions, and which she and other Aboriginal women have been recommending for years.

"They're still always investing at the crisis and removing children, which is incredibly harmful and traumatic and violent," she said.

"My advice to Australian governments is very clearly that we need to take Indigenous rights in our own country more seriously if we are to have any credibility in terms of our international work in human rights."

WA Child Protection Minister Sabine Winton said the state government was considering the expert panel's recommendations.

"The State government recognises the over-representation of Aboriginal children in out-of-home care is a significant issue," Ms Winton said.

"We're committed to addressing this through Aboriginal-led approaches that empower families and communities while always prioritising the safety and wellbeing of children."

Rudi Maxwell - AAP

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Rudi Maxwell   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."