Two men charged after Indigenous 19-year-old found dead

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name and image of a deceased Indigenous person.

Two men have been charged with drug offences after the body of a 19-year-old woman was found in North Bondi.

Emergency services were called to a Hardy Street unit in Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs about 9.20am on Tuesday following reports a woman had been found unresponsive.

A friend has since identified the 19-year-old woman as Yolonda Mumbulla.

Police are investigating after a young woman was found dead in a unit in Hardy Street, North Bondi, Tuesday morning. (Image: Nikki Short/NCA NewsWire)

"On the 30th of April, Yolonda was found unresponsive at her unit in Bondi," her friend said in a post to a GoFundMe.

"With such sad and sudden news, we ask for your help in giving her a beautiful send off.

"Yolonda always had such an uplifting spirit, she was funny, full of joy and she was always there to help anyone."

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Yolonda Mumbulla, 19, was found dead in her North Bondi unit on Hardy street on Tuesday morning. (Image: Gofundme)

Aaron Carey, 32, who had an unrelated outstanding warrant out for his arrest, was taken into custody at the North Bondi unit and taken to Waverley Police Station.

About 5.10pm, Strike Force Eacham officers executed a search of a Flood Street property in the neighbouring suburb of Bondi.

During the search, police seized 1g of methylamphetamine and cannabis, which were found at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station.

Police have charged Mr Carey with the outstanding warrant for larceny of up to $2000.

He was also charged with three counts of entering a vehicle or boat without consent of the owner, destroying or damaging property of up to $2000, hindering or resisting police officers in the execution of duty, and suspected stolen goods on premises.

Mr Carey was refused bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, where he was issued a 21-day sanction in the Drug Court.

The 34-year-old man was issued a field court attendance notice to appear at Waverley Local Court on June 18 charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Friends have shared heartbroken tributes to the young woman on social media, describing her as "beautiful girl".

"I love you sis I'm so lost rn it was only just a few days ago," friend Holleebree Morris said in a post to Facebook.

"Rest easy sister girl. We will miss you more than anything. I love you forever," friend Caitlyn wrote on Instagram.

"Rest in peace sis. It's so heartbreaking. I'm so lost for words. I love you forever girl. Us always," friend Mariah Ronayne said in a separate post.

"Such a sweet girl growing up. Fly high beautiful," Emily Kennedy wrote.

Investigations under Strike Force Eacham are ongoing as detectives continue to look into a number of lines of inquiry including misadventure.

Nathan Schmidt - NCA NewsWire