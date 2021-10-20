The basketball competition was supported by the Garnduwa Amboorny Wirnan Aboriginal Corporation and Broome Aboriginal Medical Service.

Day one hosted 36 teams of 350 youth from across the State and Kimberley region who went out to compete at the event.

During the last week of the school holidays, Broome Basketball Association hosted their annual Junior Basketball Competition at Broome Recreation and Aquatic Centre.

Garnduwa chief executive Mick Albert said the annual grassroots event is always a great success.

“The Junior Basketball Competition represents the pinnacle of basketball in the Kimberley, providing the opportunity for junior teams to compete at a local level against teams from across the State,” Albert said.

“The popularity of basketball continues to rise among youth in the region and participation within the Kimberley continues to grow.”

“This progress year on year is reflected in the numbers we are seeing attend the Junior Basketball Competition.”

Along with Broome Basketball Association, Garnduwa and BRAMS, the event is also a collaboration with Broome police and Community Youth Centre, Basketball Kimberley, Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industry, WA Police and Nirrumbuk.

The Broome Basketball Association president Eunice Yu said the event provided an opportunity for talented players to be identified, which could lead to official pathways into professional basketball.

“It also gives young people the opportunity to referee, or undertake accredited training

to become a referee, and allows youth a unique set of skills and talents to exceed, and blossom into role models,” she said.

“Broome Basketball Association has a long-standing relationship with Garnduwa, which is complimentary given historically Broome Basketball Association has 90 per cent Indigenous participation.”

“Broome Basketball Association, Garnduwa and the Kimberley Basketball Association each have their own development programs, however, also come together to form a stronger regional organisation to develop more strategic basketball development opportunities as a whole.”

The day also highlighted the health risks of smoking, with BRAMS promoting their awareness of the Tackling Indigenous Smoking Campaign “No Joobuk”.