Youngsters talk tech to Elders

Elders in New South Wales are learning about technology from the younger generation and recording their stories under a ‘Tech Savvy Elders’ program touring regional and remote communities.

NSW Minister for Ageing Tanya Davies and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell said the digital literacy program was back by popular demand.

It is set to visit 10 locations across the state in the coming months, including Queanbeyan, Taree, Dubbo, Peak Hill, Muswellbrook, Walgett, Wagga Wagga, Bega and Lismore.

“Being able to connect with friends and loved ones, and have access to services and information more easily, is what Tech Savvy Elders is all about,” Mrs Davies said.

Mrs Davies said the program, designed for older Aboriginal people, offers lessons in using computers, tablets, email, smartphones and other forms of digital literacy.

“There are huge benefits to being online, particularly for older people in rural areas.

“I encourage elders across NSW to visit the roadshow coming to a location near you.”

The Tech Savvy Elders program is a NSW Government initiative delivered with the Burraga Foundation and the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group.

“This initiative is important because it ensures Aboriginal Elders in our communities are connected with our young ones in this age of digital technology,” AECG President Cindy Berwick said.

“It also provides another medium in which to communicate our culture.”