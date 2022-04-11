Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew has praised 20-year-old Malcolm Rosas after his breakout performance in the club’s upset 13.14 (92) to 8.14 (62) win over Carlton on Sunday.

Rosas booted the first goal of his career to ignite an embattled Suns outfit coming off consecutive losses and trailing an undefeated Blues early in the fixture.

The five-gamer pinched his second with a left-foot snap from tight in the pocket and rounded off his tally with a classy finish, finding space within traffic off a boundary throw-in deep in the Carlton backline.

Dew said it was a deserved performance, the result of the small-forwards recent hard work.

Coming off good early-season form in the Suns VFL side, Rosas has been “kicking goals for fun” said a reporter in the games post-match press conference.

Dew attributed the reserves competition as having a key role for players like Rosas looking to break into the senior side.

“His last month in particular has been outstanding,” Dew said.

“The VFL is a really important competition for development,

“Guys that embrace that as a development opportunity and get in form, get in (to the senior team) and stay in”

Rosas is a Ngalagkan and Rembarrnga man, and was the first player to be recruited to the Gold Coast through their Darwin academy in 2019.

Dew all but confirmed he’ll have a chance to back up his three-goal effort, locking him in for selection to the Sun’s team for their round five clash against a Saints side coming off a thumping win over Hawthorn.

“He’s definitely playing next week,” he said.

Gold Coast take on St Kilda at Marvel stadium on Saturday afternoon.