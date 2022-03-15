Jamie Gosling Football Academy has announced the latest recipient of Far North Queensland’s first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children’s soccer scholarship.

The chosen player is Ella Buie, 11, who was selected from 18 applicants.

JGFA football director Jamie Gosling said he was thrilled to offer the opportunity to up-and-coming soccer players.

“We’ve already seen this year a big improvement in Ella’s play and confidence,” he said.

“Through this exciting scholarship program, we can offer soccer-mad Indigenous children the chance to develop their game like never before, and will be looking to expand the program in the coming years.”

The one-year, $1000 scholarship offers local Indigenous footballers aged between 6-14 years elite coaching and mentoring at the academy.

Now in its fifth year, the program has seen 11 Indigenous children complete the scholarships, based at Holloways Beach Sporting Complex.