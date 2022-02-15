Fremantle Dockers forward Mikayla Morrison’s AFLW comeback season has hit new heights, with the 19-year-old earning a rising star nomination for her performance against Carlton.

The Noongar, Yamatji and Kija woman was in fine form on Saturday afternoon, kicking three goals and accruing 13 touches and five tackles in her side’s 42-point home win.

The rising star nomination comes after a disappointing start to career; Morrison was ruled out of most of her draft season with appendicitis.

Morrison said she was relishing consistent time on the field in 2022 back in the AFLW fold.

“Some games it falls your way and some it doesn’t so I was fortunate to get on the end of a few on Saturday,” she told the Fremantle Dockers.

“I’ve always had confidence in my skills and my tackle pressure, it was just the fitness side of things that I needed to improve.

“After getting out of hospital, my fitness was not where it needed to be, and ever since then I’ve had to really work on it and keep on building.”

Morrison said she was looking forward to getting more time in the middle towards the back end of the season.