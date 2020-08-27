Yamatji Marlpa Aboriginal Corporation (YMAC), the Native Title representative body responsible for negotiating the deal between Rio Tinto and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura peoples, will be making a submission to the Juukan Gorge inquiry on Friday.

The representative body’s submission will be part of the second public hearing by teleconference.

A spokesperson for YMAC told NIT the representative body will be meeting the committee.

YMAC CEO Simon Hawkins said the corporation is “looking forward to making a submission”.

“Everyone at YMAC is focussed on seeing the best possible outcomes for Traditional Owners from the Juukan Gorge Inquiry,” Hawkins said.

In June, the Senate referred Rio Tinto’s destruction of the two sacred, 46,000-year-old caves to the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia for inquiry.

The Committee is required to table its report by September 30.

By Hannah Cross