Yerin levels dental playing field with first Aboriginal clinic on Central Coast

Yerin Eleanor Duncan Aboriginal Health Services has launched the first Aboriginal dental clinic on New South Wales’ Central Coast.

A special ceremony in Darkinjung country took place last Thursday, launching the new facility that will provide culturally appropriate dental treatment to First Nations people.

Although completed in October last year, industry and community leaders gathered for bush tucker, traditional dance and a didgeridoo performance to formally open the clinic.

The Wyong dental clinic was developed through a collaboration between Yerin and the Central Coast Local Health District.

Yerin CEO Belinda Field said the establishment of this new clinic was a major milestone for the Central Coast First Nations community.

“We are so proud to open this new clinic for our mob to offer dental treatments and oral hygiene solutions that are performed in a culturally safe and responsive manner,” Ms Field said.

“Like in many other areas, there is a considerable gap between the dental health of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians.”

According to the NSW Government’s current Aboriginal Oral Health Plan, Indigenous communities are twice as likely to experience untreated dental decay.

“Yerin Eleanor Duncan is excited to be leading the way to level the playing field in this vital area,” Ms Field said.

This new dental clinic adds to Yerin’s 23 years of health services to Indigenous Australians across the Central Coast.

The organisation provides culturally appropriate and safe primary health care in areas such as dental, GP, mental health, early childhood, chronic disease, permanency support programs, and alcohol and other drugs.