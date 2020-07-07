SPONSORED: Yarra Ranges Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and creative teams for a significant public art opportunity at the newly developed Civic Centre in Lilydale.

The goal of the project is to produce a site-specific permanent public artwork(s) that reflects the significant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander connection to Country, history and culture of the region.

The artwork(s) may be of various media.

While a demonstration of experience working in public space is requested, artists looking to gain this experience are also encouraged to apply.

The successful artist or creative team will be selected by a panel consisting of an Indigenous advisory committee and Yarra Ranges Council.

The final artwork(s) must be completed by 31 July, 2021.

EOI submission requirements

Please submit the following via email to Lucy Davies, Community Heritage Officer, l.davies@yarraranges.vic.gov.au no later than 11.59pm, August 5 2020:

A current CV. A short, written or verbal (video) response to the Artist Brief. This should be no more than 500 words and highlight the artist’s or creative team’s experience and skills relevant to the selection criteria. It may also relate the artist’s or creative team’s experience to their intended approach to the project. Details of the legal structure under which the artist or creative team is working (eg. sole trader, company, incorporated association etc.). Examples of past works (up to 10). An indication of the artist’s or creative team’s availability within the proposed timelines for the project and information about any existing or potential conflicts of interest.

Applicants are encouraged to get in contact via email or phone (0419 925 575) prior to submitting an EOI.

Short-listed applicants will be advised within 2 weeks of the EOI submission deadline if they have been selected to proceed to the Concept Development phase (Stage 2).

The total size of all file attachments should be no larger than 20MB. Alternatively, use WeTransfer or a similar file hosting service, or include links to webpages.

For further details including selection criteria and the Artist Brief visit: https://www.yarraranges.vic.gov.au

Confidentiality: All submissions will be treated as strictly confidential between Yarra Ranges Council, the selection panel and the applicant.

Reserved rights: Yarra Ranges Council reserves the right to cancel this process and/or again call for further submissions should the responses be deemed unsatisfactory or insufficient.