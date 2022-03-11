A striking fingerprint stamped onto the hallowed turf of the MCG was central to the Melbourne Cricket Club’s reconciliation action plan launch this week.

The event celebrated the history and connection of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people of the Kulin nation to the land where the MCG is located.

A highlight of the night was an artwork stamped on the MCG floor.

The artwork was created by Wurundjeri artist Mandy Nicholson, which highlights her connection to Wurundjeri land through the use of her fingerprint.

Ms Nicholson said the MCG had been a gathering point from time immemorial.

“Where the MCG stands is on Wurundjeri Country on the banks of the Birrarung (Yarra), meaning river of mist,” she said.

“Marngrook was played there, the first version of Aussie Rules.

“A possum ball was kicked up in the air in all directions and marked. Eventually a round patch of grass turned into the MCG.”

Nicholson said the designs within the fingerprint were unique to the area.

Melbourne Cricket Club president Michael Happell said the MCG sat on sacred land.

Mr Happell said the ground would be used as a platform to educate about all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.