World taste-tests Jessica’s Euro effort

Jessica Mauboy’s song for the Eurovision song contest has been getting the thumbs up from online listeners around the world.

The song, ‘We Got Love’, is up on the Eurovision website.

Listener reviews include top-three predictions from some listeners in Sweden and one French fan wishing Mauboy “Good Lucky”.

But not everyone was impressed, with one London listener asking “What’s all the fuss about?”

Mauboy will represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest, which will this year be held in Lisbon, Portugal from May 8-12.

Eurovision is the longest running annual international TV song competition, having been held among the member countries of the European Broadcasting Union since 1956. The competition was based upon the existing Sanremo Music Festival held in Italy since 1951.

Each participating country submits an original song to be performed on live television and radio and then casts votes for the other countries’ songs to determine the competition’s winning entry.

The televised contest is one of the most watched non-sporting events in the world.