Clear your calendar and ready your highlighters — the World Indigenous Forum, the largest Indigenous-focused conference in the world, is set to go ahead virtually on January 13-14 (11.00-20.00 GMT).

A one-stop shop to connect Indigenous businesses with world leaders, governments, impact investors and leading Indigenous businesses, the Forum is a platform for delivering lasting economic growth and knowledge.

Attendees will leave with tangible takeaways such as key growth strategies, wealth generation and real-life case studies from fellow Indigenous businesses operating around the world.

Boasting expertise across 15 business sectors, attendees can expect to enhance their industry knowledge from activism and rights, lenders, investors and financial services, all the way through to biodiversity and sustainability.

Ethical investment is a major priority of the upcoming forum, with the two-day event set to include keynote sessions, business skills training seminars, workshops and — most importantly — a celebration of Indigenous cultures globally.

The World Indigenous Forum also boasts a unique marketplace, where over 150 Indigenous businesses will be available for attendees to virtually meet investors, partners, and new customers.

The Forum’s keynote speakers include the likes of Dr John Herrington — the first Native American in space during the Space Shuttle Endeavour’s STS-113 mission.

Dr Herrington is a retired United States naval aviator, engineer and former NASA astronaut; as well as Chair of the American Indian Institute for Innovation. His keynote on ‘Living an Indigenous Dream’ is not to be missed.

Looking to become more tech-savvy and take your business to the next level online? Be sure to tune into Giampaolo Parigi.

With a 30-year track record on international and national markets, Parigi draws upon his expertise as a venture capitalist, merchant banker, serial entrepreneur, and board member of asset managers and operators to help you redefine your business pitch in a digital world.

Another speaker will discuss the ongoing fight for equitable engagement between Traditional Owners and the mining industry.

Johnson Mali Ole Kaunga, the Founder and Director of Indigenous Movement for Peace Advancement and Conflict Transformation (IMPACT) and Founder/Advisor of Maasai Cultural Heritage, will discuss the negotiation process for lobbying and mediation between government and Indigenous groups.

The best part? All of these resources and speeches available through the forum are free.

To find out more, visit: https://www.worldindigenousforum.com/welcome.

By Rachel Stringfellow