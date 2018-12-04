Women fiercely prepping ahead of Indigenous All Stars clash with NZ

The Indigenous All Stars Squad for the 2019 NRL Women’s All Stars match will look to the experienced players to lead them to a second win.

The women’s squad has been training together for a month now in the lead up to the All Stars match against New Zealand in February.

Brisbane Broncos Premiership player Amber Pilley, at just 20-years of age, is going to be a player to watch in 2019.

Pilley starred at centre in this year’s NRL Women’s grand final against the Roosters and takes a lot of her inspiration from Greg Inglis.

“[Greg Inglis] is well spoken and one of the best at what he does. I have always admired his fend. I think he’s got one of the best fends in the whole game and he has bounced back from injuries similar to what I’ve had,” Pilley told NRL.com.

The young athlete has already gone through a knee reconstruction but will be critical to overcoming the Maori side in February.

Captain of the inaugural Prime Minister’s XIII Rebecca Young is another player to watch as the girls prepare for the 2019 season opener.

She led the Indigenous All Stars to victory in the first ever Women’s All Stars clash last year.

Young has been dedicated to growing the game of rugby league for women, starting a competition in Newcastle last year and representing the NSW Blues in this year’s State of Origin.

Despite all her success, which includes representing the Jillaroos, she missed out on a place in the inaugural women’s NRL competition this year.

NRL Indigenous pathways manager Dean Widders said there’s a lot of anticipation for the match.

“It was an incredible atmosphere and thrilling first-time win in Newcastle for the women’s Indigenous team back in 2017,” Widders said.

“The All Stars matches have always been popular as part of the rugby league calendar and fans won’t be disappointed when the teams take to the field at AAMI Park in February next year.”

By Keiran Deck